Santa Clara County Gets Green Light for COVID-19 Reopenings

Nail salons, gyms and museums are allowed to reopen indoor service in Santa Clara County, after announcements from state and county officials Tuesday that the spread of COVID-19 is declining in the South Bay.

The development comes amid good news about the spread of the virus statewide. At a midday press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pointed to continued declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a test positivity rate below 5% over the last two weeks.

"If those appear to be more promising numbers, it's because they are," Newsom said.

The steady slowing of the virus' spread has led to coronavirus patients filling just 4% of California hospital beds.

In Santa Clara County, a declining case count and test positivity rate means the county is moving from the state's purple tier, signifying "widespread" virus risk to a red tier, signaling a "substantial," but less severe community spread.