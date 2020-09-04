State Agency Investigating Claims of Unemployment Fraud

The state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee approved Thursday an emergency audit and analysis of the millions of unemployment claims that have poured in across the state since the coronavirus pandemic starting shutting down sectors of the economy.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD), which handles unemployment benefits, confirmed it is investigating growing reports of unemployment fraud.

“Fraud attempts have increased during the pandemic,” the EDD said in a statement Thursday. “Recent schemes have triggered multiple mail items with different names sent to addresses throughout the state.”

Some of the letters have reportedly contained debit cards, the EDD added.

The agency said it has paid out $77 billion in jobless benefits to Californians since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and that it is working to prevent fraudulent claims from being paid.