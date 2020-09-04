KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

California unemployment claims climb, totaling over 8 millionStudy finds high rate of infection among Latinos at Mission BART stationSan Francisco announces new reopening planCalifornia could more than double COVID-19 testing capacityConfirmed COVID-19 case in state Legislature could derail end of sessionKeeping COVID in mind while under wildfire evacuation orders Newsom Reports ‘Modest’ Dip in COVID-19 Cases As State Grapples With Widespread Wildfires
More timeline

California Unemployment Claims Climb, Totaling Over 8 Million

Applications for unemployment assistance in California rose last week, as nearly 237,000 residents filed claims for lost jobs, according to Thursday’s report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That brings the total number of Californians who have filed unemployment claims to more than 8 million since the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down large sectors of the state’s economy.

Even more troubling, California's unemployment claims account for more than a quarter of the nation's total of 881,000 claims filed last week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in California was 13.3% in July — the most recent month for which data has been published. That’s down from a peak of 16.4% in May, but well above the 4% unemployment rate for the same time period last year.

Also this week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said it is adjusting how it calculates seasonal fluctuations in unemployment data to better reflect the current economic instability.

Sponsored

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Study Finds High Rate of Infection Among Latinos at Mission BART Station

A  study conducted in San Francisco’s Mission District in August has found continued high rates of COVID-19 transmission among Latino workers.

Tests conducted at BART’s 24th St. Mission Station showed a positive test rate of 9%, compared to 2.61% in San Francisco’s population overall. The vast majority of those who tested positive at the site were Latino (93%), speak Spanish as their preferred language (85%), make less than $50,000 a year (87%), and live in high-density households (79%).

The study, which has not been published yet, tested 2,622 people overall, most of whom were residents of San Francisco. The work is a partnership between UCSF and the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, called Unidos en Salud.

Researchers cautioned that because the tests were available to everyone, it's likely that those who suspected they were sick were overrepresented, making it an unreflective "sample of Mission residents or public transit riders in general," UCSF said.

Jon Jacobo, the health committee chair of the task force, called the results  "deeply painful" and "deeply frustrating to see that we, from April to now, have not been able to get a grip or a handle on something like COVID 19."

Previous testing in the largely Latino Mission district showed similarly disproportionate numbers.

Study authors say their findings reinforce the need for timely test results, low-barrier testing in places like a  centrally located transit station, and social support to help people isolate if necessary.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Announces New Reopening Plan

San Francisco on Tuesday announced its latest reopening plan, including the first steps toward resuming in-person school classes. The combined city-county devised the plan in response to California's new four-tier system, which indicates COVID-19 risk level for each county.

Indoor malls will be allowed to open at limited capacity, but haircuts, massages and nail services can resume outdoors only, even though San Francisco's relatively lower risk category allows for indoor operations.

Mayor London Breed acknowledged that would not sit well with everyone.

"We know this is not what people wanted," she said. "I sure don't want to get my hair done outside, I'm going to be honest, so I get it. But this is what we have to offer."

She left open the possibility of permitting indoor personal services by the end of September if the city continues to see a decline in cases.

Starting Sept. 9, San Francisco will also allow gyms and fitness providers to reopen in outdoor spaces only. In addition, officials are looking at opening other sectors permitted under its risk category, including hotels, indoor museums and places of worship.

Besides San Francisco, the only other Bay Area county the state has color-coded red — the second-highest risk level — is Napa. The rest of the region is stuck at purple, indicating the highest level of risk.

The city also announced it has sent more than 50 elementary schools an application for resuming in-person classes with limited capacity, to be approved in two to four weeks.

"The goal is for in-classroom learning to resume on (a) rolling basis, starting with the youngest children," the city said in a news release.

— Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Top of timeline ↑

California Signs Deal to More Than Double COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a partnership with medical technology company PerkinElmer to potentially more than double the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity while lowering costs.

The contract aims to allow an additional 150,000 tests to be performed daily, in addition to the state’s current daily average of 100,000 tests.

“What is significant in this partnership is we are demanding test results back within 24 hours — at the latest, 48 hours — and we have provisions in the contract to guarantee that turnaround time," Newsom said during a noon briefing.

Testing turnaround times have been lagging across the state with a current average of five to seven days — in some cases upwards of two weeks, according to state health officials. Slow response times mean that test results “lose their meaning and significance” and can hobble efforts to “mitigate the spread of the disease,” said the governor.

The cost of testing, as agreed upon in the contract with PerkinElmer, will range from $30.78 to $47.99 per test depending on overall volume, said the governor, compared to current testing prices in the range of $150-200. The contract will initially cost the state $100 million, with a maximum amount of $1.4 billion.

Sponsored

“We couldn't do what we're doing here today without additional partnerships,” Newsom said.

Newsom added, in response to a reporter’s question, that California would not be following controversial revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now advises that people who have been exposed to the virus but who don’t yet display symptoms don’t need to get tested.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Confirmed COVID-19 Case in State Legislature Could Derail End of Session

Updated 3:45 p.m.

A California state lawmaker announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The office of state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, tweeted, “Jones today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of Session, received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result.”

Jones said he’s following CDC and CDPH protocols for people who test positive.

Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Jones has been in the Capitol this week. As a result she cancelled floor session for today while the Senate conducts contract tracing.

Though it shares the Capitol building with the Senate, the Assembly proceeded with its planned schedule.

Sponsored

The COVID-19 case comes at a critical time for the Legislature, as lawmakers work to pass hundreds of bills before the session ends on Aug. 31. A new COVID-19 outbreak could throw a wrench in those plans.

With time winding down, lawmakers are still working on several major issues, including extending a moratorium on evictions for people unable to pay their rent because of the coronavirus. Also pending are other COVID-19 related bills, legislation on police use of force, housing and contract employees.

Despite the positive case, Atkins said work in the Senate will continue.

“The Senate will use the tools available to us to make sure that we can complete necessary work prior to August 31,” she said.

The pandemic has already shortened the legislative session this year. Lawmakers and staff first took an extended recess in March when the outbreak began to spread. That was followed by an extended summer recess in July that was called after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state Assembly. While most lawmakers have been going to work at the Capitol, most staff have been required to work at home and testimony at legislative hearings has been given remotely. The Capitol has remained closed to the public.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Top of timeline ↑

Keeping COVID in Mind While Under Wildfire Evacuation Orders

COVID-19 transmission continues to stabilize in the state, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a briefing Tuesday. The California Department of Public Health's latest report shows 4,480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 fatalities on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.7%.

Ghaly noted that 136,000 Californians are currently under evacuation orders, with more than 3,300 placed in hotels or shelters. Because of COVID-19 concerns, he said, shelter staff are placing cots at least 6 feet apart, conducting temperature checks and requiring that most people wear masks.

Ghaly said that for those near the fires, N95 masks may be more appropriate than the cloth face coverings many people are wearing to curb coronavirus transmission, as those won't provide enough protection against the inhalation of wildfire smoke. His advice for people in smoke-affected areas who have not been told to evacuate: “Stay home as much as you can. Keep your doors closed, and your windows shut. If you need the air conditioning, use it prudently.”  

Ghaly reminded those staying with friends or family whom they haven’t seen in a while to not let their guard down and to follow precautions: covering their face, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing their hands with soap and water.

For general information about COVID-19, plus information about how to access services related to evacuations and fires, the public can call 1-833-422-4255.

Sponsored

— Polly Stryker @hamrashaar 

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Reports ‘Modest’ Dip in COVID-19 Cases As State Grapples With Widespread Wildfires

Even as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday reported a modest downward trend in confirmed statewide COVID-19 cases.

As of Aug. 24, California's seven-day average for coronavirus cases was just under 6,000, with a 6.5% positivity rate.

The governor did note that the testing numbers were slightly down, but said 11 state coronavirus testing sites have been impacted by the wildfires, which is likely affecting those numbers.

Newsom said officials are trying to curb any further evacuation-related outbreaks of the virus by conducting health screenings in shelters, installing air purifiers and requiring shelter occupants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Sponsored

But, he added, most people won't be staying in those shelters for long.

"The majority of people that have been evacuated are no longer being evacuated into those congregate shelters, they're being evacuated to hotels," Newsom said, noting that nearly 1,500 evacuees have been placed into 31 hotels.

Addressing the kind of masks people should wear to fight both COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state has sent surgical masks to evacuation centers and is also working on acquiring and sending out N95s.

Newsom added that people should consult their doctors about the best type of masks for their specific medical needs.

Check out KQED's guide on what kind of mask to wear here.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑