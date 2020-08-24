KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Live Updates

Berkeley to reopen pools, hair salons Friday – with restrictionsAlameda County to open outdoor pools, hair salonsElementary Schools in Contra Costa Can Apply to Offer In-Person ClassesState resolves COVID-19 data backlog, sees drop in vaccination ratesSanta Cruz dropped from state's COVID-19 watch listSF pauses COVID-19 outdoor walk-in testing due to lightningCOVID-19 cases at Folsom State Prison surge over 100
More timeline

Berkeley to Reopen Pools, Hair Salons on Friday – With Restrictions

The city of Berkeley will allow certain outdoor activities to reopen Friday at 8 a.m., including swimming in pools, getting haircuts from barbers, having small outdoor sports practices and holding wine tastings, as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

This comes just days after Alameda County issued a new public health order that took similar steps to outdoor pools and hair salons.

In order to reopen, each activity must follow certain COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

  • Outdoor swimming pools: Limiting the number of swimmers allowed in shared areas, maintaining social distancing measures, closing water attractions and encouraging sign-ups and staggering use for swimmers
  • Outdoor wine tasting: Tastings by appointment only, pouring by staff members only, closing indoor areas to the public, requiring face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking
  • Personal care services like barbers and salons: Must be outdoors, by appointment only, with sanitizing measures taken between all customers. Certain close-contact services, such as removal of facial hair, remain prohibited

Outdoor vehicle-based gatherings with live entertainment will also be allowed, as long as the events have no more than 12 people on site, including staff and performers. Performers must also adhere to social distancing regulations of a minimum of eight feet between people while performing.

"This untreatable virus remains a threat," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said. "Every person and every household should weigh even these newly permitted activities through the lens of risk — and what they are comfortable with."

Hernandez urges everyone to continue taking precautions in all daily activities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone in our community holds tools to reduce spread," she said. "Wear a face covering, wash hands frequently, keep distance from others and get tested if concerned."

— Bay City News

Alameda County to Open Outdoor Pools, Hair Salons

In a press release issued on Friday, Alameda County health officials are now allowing for the reopening of outdoor pools, wine tastings and personal services — including hair salons.

The new order continues to exclude services that "may require a client to remove their face covering," according to the release, including eyebrow threading, waxing and eyelash treatment. Tattoos, piercings and electrolysis are also not allowed to operate indoors or outdoors, per statewide health orders.

But the order won't go into effect until next week — on Friday, Aug. 28 — due to the unhealthy air quality in the county caused by widespread wildfires.

In a statement, Alameda County's Interim Health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said that while these outdoor activities are "relatively low risk," they've seen an increase in cases when there are more "opportunities for people to mix."

“Simple actions — wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible," Moss said.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Contra Costa County Elementary Schools Can Now Apply to Offer In-Person Classes

Starting Wednesday, public and private elementary schools in Contra Costa County can apply for a public health waiver to allow in-person classes on their campuses, the county announced Tuesday.

State guidelines issued in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom allow such waivers to be granted when requested by a local superintendent, or by a charter or private school equivalent administrator, in consultation with labor, parent and community organizations.

In considering the waiver requests, local health officers must review community epidemiological data and consult with the state Department of Public Health, Contra Costa health officials said.

“We feel like we've reached a point where it makes sense to consider requests from elementary schools to reopen,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said in a statement. “Our role will be to ensure that schools have a solid plan in place to protect their students and staff, and show us how they will work with the health department when there is a case to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Although county health officials opted to not initially accept waiver applications when Newsom first issued the new guidelines in July, Farnitano said COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in the county have since considerably stabilized.

Health departments in Santa Clara and Marin counties are also accepting such elementary school waiver requests. However, no middle or high schools in California are currently eligible for similar waivers.

— Sam Richards, Bay City News

California Resolves COVID-19 Data Backlog, Sees Drop in Childhood Vaccination Rates

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a media briefing Tuesday that the state's backlog of COVID-19 test results is now resolved and that state numbers are now accurate, with about 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

A recent technical problem had created the backlog of between 250,000-300,000 test results, and caused inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 positive case numbers while state officials worked to identify and fix the problems.

Ghaly said there were about 14,800 positive COVID-19 cases in the backlog, and that the state is working to install a new coronavirus data tracking system.

Separately, Ghaly noted a broad drop in childhood vaccination rates across the state, including for children getting MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines. He pegged the decrease to months of stay-at-home orders, which have kept otherwise healthy Californians out of medical facilities.

“When we went to a stay-at-home order, and many of our health care facilities went to more tele- or virtual-visits, fewer in-person visits, we saw what we expected, which was a significant decrease in vaccinations for young people.”

Ghaly pointed to vaccination data comparing 2020 to 2019 and expressed concern over a roughly 30% drop in childhood vaccination rates for all diseases for Californians of all racial and ethnic groups, ages 0-18.

He encouraged families, parents and caregivers to schedule a time to catch up on some childhood vaccinations and said health providers have enacted many safety measures to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Ghaly also stressed the importance of getting this year’s flu vaccine as a way to try and avoid burdening the health care system with flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases as we head into the fall and winter.

— Polly Stryker @hamrashaar

Santa Cruz County Dropped From State COVID-19 Watch List

Santa Cruz County was removed from the state's COVID-19 watch list after the list was unfrozen for the first time in several weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Santa Cruz County was added to the watch list late last month after it was flagged for factors like rising cases and hospitalization rates. Counties on the list are prohibited from opening certain higher-risk businesses, like salons and gyms.

It was removed from the list retroactive to Friday, Newsom said.

"We've said this in the past, you've seen this in the past, this is a dynamic list," Newsom said.

Santa Cruz County is the first to come off the list since state officials froze additions and removals due to a technical glitch with the state coronavirus tracking system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, which had a backlog of nearly 300,000 test samples.

The state has caught up with the backlog, confirming nearly 15,000 coronavirus cases that had been unaccounted for since mid-July.

In addition to Santa Cruz County's removal, Amador, Mendocino, Inyo, Calaveras and Sierra counties were added to the list.

Santa Cruz County is now the only part of the greater Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula to fall off the list, which now includes 42 counties.

"The community should continue taking steps to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19, including avoiding indoor gatherings with those outside your household, maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and sneezing/coughing into your elbow," Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency spokeswoman Corinne Hyland said in a statement.

Newsom said the state's coronavirus cases and hospitalization data are not where public health officials want them, but they are trending in the right direction.

— Bay City News

SF Pauses COVID-19 Outdoor Walk-In Testing Due to Threat of Lightning

In a press release Monday, the city of San Francisco said it would be temporarily halting walk-in testing for COVID-19 due to the threat of lightning strikes in the area.

Over the weekend, hundreds of lightning strikes occurred in the Bay Area, in a rare series of summer thunderstorms. And officials with the National Weather Service have warned that similar storms might take place Monday night.

The unusual storms also sparked several wildfires — including ones in Contra Costa County, Alameda County and Napa County.

According to the release, walk-in testing will be suspended at:

  • Embarcadero, Pier 30/32
  • SOMA, 600 7th St.
  • Excelsior, Pop-Up Mobile Testing Site

Additionally, the testing sites at these health clinics will remain closed.

  • Castro/Mission Health Clinic
  • Potrero Hill Health Clinic
  • Southeast Health Clinic
  • Maxine Hall

Officials aim to reopen outdoor, walk-in testing on Tuesday, and will continue to monitor the weather to determine if any further action needs to be taken.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

COVID-19 Cases at Folsom State Prison Surge Over 100

The COVID-19 outbreak at Folsom State Prison has now grown to over 100 cases, and a prison employee who worked there has died from the virus, state authorities said.

Folsom now has more active cases of COVID-19 than San Quentin State Prison, where cases have dropped to around 90 after an explosive outbreak that began in June.

Both prisons are two of the oldest detention facilities in the state, and their architecture has contributed to the virus’ rapid spread inside, say public health experts.

“What you have in San Quentin and Folsom are cell blocks that are five tiers, one stacked on top of each other, all facing a common atrium,” said Stefano Bertozzi, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “From a re-breathing of air perspective, it’s like a giant dorm, instead of having people socially distanced within individual cells with their own ventilation to the outside.”

Bertozzi is concerned that the outbreak at Folsom could follow a similar trajectory as at San Quentin, where more than 2,000 incarcerated people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past couple months and 25 have died.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said additional health care workers have been sent to Folsom to help respond to the outbreak. The department has also set up tents on the grounds there to quarantine and treat incarcerated people with the virus.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

