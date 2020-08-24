Berkeley to Reopen Pools, Hair Salons on Friday – With Restrictions

The city of Berkeley will allow certain outdoor activities to reopen Friday at 8 a.m., including swimming in pools, getting haircuts from barbers, having small outdoor sports practices and holding wine tastings, as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

This comes just days after Alameda County issued a new public health order that took similar steps to outdoor pools and hair salons.

In order to reopen, each activity must follow certain COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

Outdoor swimming pools : Limiting the number of swimmers allowed in shared areas, maintaining social distancing measures, closing water attractions and encouraging sign-ups and staggering use for swimmers

: Limiting the number of swimmers allowed in shared areas, maintaining social distancing measures, closing water attractions and encouraging sign-ups and staggering use for swimmers Outdoor wine tasting : Tastings by appointment only, pouring by staff members only, closing indoor areas to the public, requiring face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking

: Tastings by appointment only, pouring by staff members only, closing indoor areas to the public, requiring face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking Personal care services like barbers and salons: Must be outdoors, by appointment only, with sanitizing measures taken between all customers. Certain close-contact services, such as removal of facial hair, remain prohibited

Outdoor vehicle-based gatherings with live entertainment will also be allowed, as long as the events have no more than 12 people on site, including staff and performers. Performers must also adhere to social distancing regulations of a minimum of eight feet between people while performing.

"This untreatable virus remains a threat," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said. "Every person and every household should weigh even these newly permitted activities through the lens of risk — and what they are comfortable with."