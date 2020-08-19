KQED is a proud member of
Contra Costa County Elementary Schools Can Now Apply to Offer In-Person Classes

Starting Wednesday, public and private elementary schools in Contra Costa County can apply for a public health waiver to allow in-person classes on their campuses, the county announced Tuesday.

State guidelines issued in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom allow such waivers to be granted when requested by a local superintendent, or by a charter or private school equivalent administrator, in consultation with labor, parent and community organizations.

In considering the waiver requests, local health officers must review community epidemiological data and consult with the state Department of Public Health, Contra Costa health officials said.

“We feel like we've reached a point where it makes sense to consider requests from elementary schools to reopen,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said in a statement. “Our role will be to ensure that schools have a solid plan in place to protect their students and staff, and show us how they will work with the health department when there is a case to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Although county health officials opted to not initially accept waiver applications when Newsom first issued the new guidelines in July, Farnitano said COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in the county have since considerably stabilized.

Health departments in Santa Clara and Marin counties are also accepting such elementary school waiver requests. However, no middle or high schools in California are currently eligible for similar waivers.

— Sam Richards, Bay City News

California Resolves COVID-19 Data Backlog, Sees Drop in Childhood Vaccination Rates

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a media briefing Tuesday that the state's backlog of COVID-19 test results is now resolved and that state numbers are now accurate, with about 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

A recent technical problem had created the backlog of between 250,000-300,000 test results, and caused inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 positive case numbers while state officials worked to identify and fix the problems.

Ghaly said there were about 14,800 positive COVID-19 cases in the backlog, and that the state is working to install a new coronavirus data tracking system.

Separately, Ghaly noted a broad drop in childhood vaccination rates across the state, including for children getting MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines. He pegged the decrease to months of stay-at-home orders, which have kept otherwise healthy Californians out of medical facilities.

“When we went to a stay-at-home order, and many of our health care facilities went to more tele- or virtual-visits, fewer in-person visits, we saw what we expected, which was a significant decrease in vaccinations for young people.”

Ghaly pointed to vaccination data comparing 2020 to 2019 and expressed concern over a roughly 30% drop in childhood vaccination rates for all diseases for Californians of all racial and ethnic groups, ages 0-18.

He encouraged families, parents and caregivers to schedule a time to catch up on some childhood vaccinations and said health providers have enacted many safety measures to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Ghaly also stressed the importance of getting this year’s flu vaccine as a way to try and avoid burdening the health care system with flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases as we head into the fall and winter.

— Polly Stryker @hamrashaar

Santa Cruz County Dropped From State COVID-19 Watch List

Santa Cruz County was removed from the state's COVID-19 watch list after the list was unfrozen for the first time in several weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Santa Cruz County was added to the watch list late last month after it was flagged for factors like rising cases and hospitalization rates. Counties on the list are prohibited from opening certain higher-risk businesses, like salons and gyms.

It was removed from the list retroactive to Friday, Newsom said.

"We've said this in the past, you've seen this in the past, this is a dynamic list," Newsom said.

Santa Cruz County is the first to come off the list since state officials froze additions and removals due to a technical glitch with the state coronavirus tracking system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, which had a backlog of nearly 300,000 test samples.

The state has caught up with the backlog, confirming nearly 15,000 coronavirus cases that had been unaccounted for since mid-July.

In addition to Santa Cruz County's removal, Amador, Mendocino, Inyo, Calaveras and Sierra counties were added to the list.

Santa Cruz County is now the only part of the greater Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula to fall off the list, which now includes 42 counties.

"The community should continue taking steps to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19, including avoiding indoor gatherings with those outside your household, maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands and sneezing/coughing into your elbow," Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency spokeswoman Corinne Hyland said in a statement.

Newsom said the state's coronavirus cases and hospitalization data are not where public health officials want them, but they are trending in the right direction.

— Bay City News

SF Pauses COVID-19 Outdoor Walk-In Testing Due to Threat of Lightning

In a press release Monday, the city of San Francisco said it would be temporarily halting walk-in testing for COVID-19 due to the threat of lightning strikes in the area.

Over the weekend, hundreds of lightning strikes occurred in the Bay Area, in a rare series of summer thunderstorms. And officials with the National Weather Service have warned that similar storms might take place Monday night.

The unusual storms also sparked several wildfires — including ones in Contra Costa County, Alameda County and Napa County.

According to the release, walk-in testing will be suspended at:

  • Embarcadero, Pier 30/32
  • SOMA, 600 7th St.
  • Excelsior, Pop-Up Mobile Testing Site

Additionally, the testing sites at these health clinics will remain closed.

  • Castro/Mission Health Clinic
  • Potrero Hill Health Clinic
  • Southeast Health Clinic
  • Maxine Hall

Officials aim to reopen outdoor, walk-in testing on Tuesday, and will continue to monitor the weather to determine if any further action needs to be taken.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

COVID-19 Cases at Folsom State Prison Surge Over 100

The COVID-19 outbreak at Folsom State Prison has now grown to over 100 cases, and a prison employee who worked there has died from the virus, state authorities said.

Folsom now has more active cases of COVID-19 than San Quentin State Prison, where cases have dropped to around 90 after an explosive outbreak that began in June.

Both prisons are two of the oldest detention facilities in the state, and their architecture has contributed to the virus’ rapid spread inside, say public health experts.

“What you have in San Quentin and Folsom are cell blocks that are five tiers, one stacked on top of each other, all facing a common atrium,” said Stefano Bertozzi, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “From a re-breathing of air perspective, it’s like a giant dorm, instead of having people socially distanced within individual cells with their own ventilation to the outside.”

Bertozzi is concerned that the outbreak at Folsom could follow a similar trajectory as at San Quentin, where more than 2,000 incarcerated people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past couple months and 25 have died.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said additional health care workers have been sent to Folsom to help respond to the outbreak. The department has also set up tents on the grounds there to quarantine and treat incarcerated people with the virus.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Newsom Says California Is 'Moving in the Right Direction' on COVID-19 Response

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the shrinking number of Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 is an "encouraging" sign that the state is moving past its summer coronavirus spike.

Newsom's optimism at a Wednesday press briefing came as the governor seeks to avoid a repeat of the reopening he allowed this spring — when virus restrictions were quickly lifted and followed by a surge of infections and new business closures.

"Even if we modify [restrictions], we have to maintain our vigilance and we’ll need a commensurate public awareness campaign and enforcement campaign with any subsequent modifications," Newsom said.

When the state initially began to ease stay-at-home restrictions in May, county reopenings outpaced the Newsom administration's own benchmarks, and infections quickly stretched the capacity of the state's testing and contact tracing systems.

Any future reopening of the economy, Newsom said, will have to be accompanied by an increased observance of mitigation measures, like mask wearing, that has slowed the spread of the coronavirus.

“What we are doing as a state, what you are doing is working," Newsom said. "Wearing those face masks is responsible, I believe disproportionately, for this trend line."

Over the last two weeks, the number of Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen 19%, while the number of ICU admittances due to the virus has dropped by 16%.

"This is what gives me confidence that we’re moving in the right direction," Newsom said.

While hospitalizations present a lagging indicator of the virus' impact on the state, tracking the spread of infections in recent days has been complicated by a data problem that caused nearly 300,000 test records to go unreported in a state system.

On Wednesday, Newsom detailed the complicated process of adding backlogged cases to the state's total.

Old cases will initially be reported with the day's new infections — resulting in an artificially high count of 11,645 "new" cases on Wednesday — before eventually being reallocated to the day the infection was reported.

Newsom's explanation came at the tail end of a lengthy presentation on the administration's economic initiatives and goals.

"If you’re following me, I’m impressed and grateful," he said.

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Santa Clara County Extends COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an extension to an eviction moratorium for both private and commercial tenants.

The moratorium extends protections toward tenants who cannot pay their rent or mortgage because of job or wage loss related to COVID-19, and was originally set to expire on Aug. 31.

A new expiration date for the eviction ban will be decided at the next supervisors meeting on Aug. 25, and could include additional protections for tenants and fines for landlords who violate the moratorium.

A report by Working Partnerships USA found that more than 43,000 rental units in the county were at risk of being evicted once the previous moratorium was set to expire.

“I used the phrase earlier, 'buying some time.' We have done that, we are continuing to do that,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said. “We need the state and federal government ... to use that time to get to meaningful, long-term solutions to some of those very difficult challenges."

A board referral brought by Supervisor Cindy Chavez also asks board members to work with county counsel and local organizations to ensure that the moratorium laws are effective for small business tenants.

"Despite the moratorium, some landlords have ignored the law and are trying to force their tenants to defend costly lawsuits," Chavez said.

Santa Clara County's unlawful detainer courtroom, which reviews eviction cases, reopened on Aug. 5, but state laws bar the court from hearing any new cases. However, landlords can still file new cases, and when the statewide eviction moratorium is eventually lifted, the court can resume operations.

"The only cure that is going to happen is people going back to work and there has to be tolerance and understanding from landlords and tenants working together," Supervisor Mike Wasserman said.

— Bay City News

