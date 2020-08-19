Contra Costa County Elementary Schools Can Now Apply to Offer In-Person Classes

Starting Wednesday, public and private elementary schools in Contra Costa County can apply for a public health waiver to allow in-person classes on their campuses, the county announced Tuesday.

State guidelines issued in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom allow such waivers to be granted when requested by a local superintendent, or by a charter or private school equivalent administrator, in consultation with labor, parent and community organizations.

In considering the waiver requests, local health officers must review community epidemiological data and consult with the state Department of Public Health, Contra Costa health officials said.

“We feel like we've reached a point where it makes sense to consider requests from elementary schools to reopen,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said in a statement. “Our role will be to ensure that schools have a solid plan in place to protect their students and staff, and show us how they will work with the health department when there is a case to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Although county health officials opted to not initially accept waiver applications when Newsom first issued the new guidelines in July, Farnitano said COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in the county have since considerably stabilized.

Health departments in Santa Clara and Marin counties are also accepting such elementary school waiver requests. However, no middle or high schools in California are currently eligible for similar waivers.

