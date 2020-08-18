Santa Cruz County Dropped From State COVID-19 Watch List

Santa Cruz County was removed from the state's COVID-19 watch list after the list was unfrozen for the first time in several weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Santa Cruz County was added to the watch list late last month after it was flagged for factors like rising cases and hospitalization rates. Counties on the list are prohibited from opening certain higher-risk businesses, like salons and gyms.

It was removed from the list retroactive to Friday, Newsom said.

"We've said this in the past, you've seen this in the past, this is a dynamic list," Newsom said.

Santa Cruz County is the first to come off the list since state officials froze additions and removals due to a technical glitch with the state coronavirus tracking system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, which had a backlog of nearly 300,000 test samples.