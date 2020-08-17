SF Pauses COVID-19 Outdoor Walk-In Testing Due to Threat of Lightning

“What we are doing as a state, what you are doing is working," Newsom said. "Wearing those face masks is responsible, I believe disproportionately, for this trend line."
Over the last two weeks, the number of Californians hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen 19%, while the number of ICU admittances due to the virus has dropped by 16%.
"This is what gives me confidence that we’re moving in the right direction," Newsom said.
While hospitalizations present a lagging indicator of the virus' impact on the state, tracking the spread of infections in recent days has been complicated by a data problem that caused nearly 300,000 test records to go unreported in a state system.
On Wednesday, Newsom detailed the complicated process of adding backlogged cases to the state's total.
Old cases will initially be reported with the day's new infections — resulting in an artificially high count of 11,645 "new" cases on Wednesday — before eventually being reallocated to the day the infection was reported.
Newsom's explanation came at the tail end of a lengthy presentation on the administration's economic initiatives and goals.
"If you’re following me, I’m impressed and grateful," he said.
— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)