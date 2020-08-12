Santa Clara County Extends COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an extension to an eviction moratorium for both private and commercial tenants.

The moratorium extends protections toward tenants who cannot pay their rent or mortgage because of job or wage loss related to COVID-19, and was originally set to expire on Aug. 31.

A new expiration date for the eviction ban will be decided at the next supervisors meeting on Aug. 25, and could include additional protections for tenants and fines for landlords who violate the moratorium.

A report by Working Partnerships USA found that more than 43,000 rental units in the county were at risk of being evicted once the previous moratorium was set to expire.

“I used the phrase earlier, 'buying some time'. We have done that, we are continuing to do that,” Supervisor Joe Simitian said. “We need the state and federal government ... to use that time to get to meaningful, long-term solutions to some of those very difficult challenges."