SF Chinatown Opens Streets to Walkers to Lure Back Shoppers

San Francisco’s Chinatown is trying to regain its usual foot traffic by closing off streets to cars.

For the fourth weekend in a row, the San Francisco Chinatown Merchants Association has closed off three blocks of Grant Avenue, from California to Washington Street, to make outdoor dining and shopping easier.

Eva Lee, with the merchants association, says businesses and shops have suffered the past few months due to the pandemic.

“This is actually a crucial time when we're supposed to get our major business. Summer to us is like Christmas to Downtown," Lee said.

Lee says one upside is that the traditional tourist hotspot has seen more foot traffic from locals this year.