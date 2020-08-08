COVID-19 Surge During Staff Shortage at California Women's Prison

One of California's two state prisons for women is experiencing its second surge in COVID-19 cases.

California Institution for Women first experienced a surge of over 150 inmate cases in May. Cases began to subside, but prison officials have now identified 55 new cases in the last 14 days.

Since the first outbreak, the 1,297-inmate facility has had a total of 344 confirmed cases.

One COVID-19 case at California Institution for Women has resulted in a death, according to state data.

Meanwhile, as inmates battle the virus, a shortage of staff forced the facility to change how it serves meals, which started Friday, August 7.