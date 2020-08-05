Speaker Pelosi Stumps for Democrats' COVID-19 Relief Package

With extra unemployment benefits having run out for millions of Americans who've lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, said it's critical the federal government pass another relief package.

The Democrat-controlled House passed the Heroes Act about three months ago, but it has not been taken up by the Republican-led Senate, which has its own proposal, the HEALS Act. Negotiations are continuing between the parties and President Donald Trump.

During a virtual discussion with the Public Policy Institute of California, Pelosi said one of the sticking points between the parties is whether to continue paying $600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits to people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

"Tens of millions of people have filed for unemployment insurance," Pelosi said. "So we really do need the federal government to put that money in the pockets of the American people."

Pelosi said there's also disagreement about additional money for state and local governments. Republicans are not proposing any new funds, while Democrats have earmarked $1 trillion in additional state and local aid.