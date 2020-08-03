KQED is a proud member of
2 More San Quentin Inmates Die of COVID-19 Complications

Two more inmates at San Quentin State Prison died over the weekend of complications related to the coronavirus, corrections officials said Monday.

One of the inmates who died, Orlando Romero, 48, had been on death row since 1996 after being convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree robbery crimes committed in Riverside County. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials didn't identify the other man.

Both men died at outside hospitals. Their deaths bring the total number of incarcerated people at San Quentin who have died due to COVID-19 to 21.

Currently, 145 inmates in custody at the prison have active cases of COVID-19. Active cases peaked at San Quentin in early July with about 1,600 inmates testing positive daily.

The prison has released 53 people infected with coronavirus for treatment. As of Monday, 1,965 inmates have contracted the coronavirus at San Quentin and recovered.

The prison also has the highest number of infected staff with 258 employees testing positive for the virus.

Nearly one-third of the prison's 3,200 inmates, or 971 people, have been tested in the past two weeks, according to CDCR officials.

This post includes reporting from The Associated Press.

- Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

Newsom Continues to Focus COVID-19 Response on Central Valley

Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing to focus California's response to the coronavirus on the state's Central Valley, where case numbers continue to grow. During an update today, Newsom said while some parts of the state are seeing a stabilization — or even declines — in COVID-19 numbers, the Central Valley is seeing an increase in positivity rates, hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

"Disproportionately, this disease is impacting our diverse communities," Newsom said. "Disproportionately impacting the Latino community. Disproportionately impacting the community in the Central Valley."

Though California's COVID-19 positivity rate is 7 percent, several counties in the Central Valley — which has a large Latino population — are seeing much higher numbers, including Tulare at 13.9 percent, Merced at 14.9 percent and Kern at 24.4 percent.

"And that's why our targeted interventions disproportionately are focusing on essential workforce, on farm workers, on critical workforce and hospitality, retail sector and the like, that is being impacted by this disease," Newsom said.

To address the issue, California is using the model it first deployed to help Imperial County following a massive COVID-19 outbreak there. While includes deploying state and federal personnel to  help slow the transmission of the disease through investigations and contact tracing, provide support to hospitals and help manage outbreaks. Newsom has announced $52 million to support those efforts in the Central Valley.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Tenants Groups Protest Oakland Landlord's Federal PPP Loan

Tenants rights groups rallied outside the headquarters of an East Bay property management firm Friday to protest the company accepting as much as $1 million in federal loans.

A group of tenants organizations called the United Front argue many of the Lapham Company’s tenants are on the brink of eviction with no relief in sight.

"I'm a Lapham tenant," said one protester, Kalie Caetano, in a video taken outside Lapham's office.

"We were shocked when we found out Lapham received hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds to survive this pandemic. We believe we should be allowed to survive this pandemic too. That relief needs to be passed on to renters. Cancel rent."

The United Front is a coalition of advocacy and union organizations, including Asian American Pacific Islanders for Civic Empowerment, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, AFSCME, California Calls and others.

The United Front is warning there are two weeks left until California’s statewide eviction moratorium expires, and if no action is taken to help tenants, many will soon become homeless.

These tenant activists hope legislators will pass Assembly Bill 1436, authored by Assemblymember David Chiu, (D-San Francisco), which would keep that eviction moratorium in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lapham Company manages about 40 multi-family properties and single-family homes across Oakland and Berkeley.

Editor's note: This post has been corrected to reflect Kalie Caetano's proper name spelling. KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

San Mateo County: Some Indoor Businesses Must Shut or Move Outdoors

Officials in San Mateo County announced Saturday that certain
indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations beginning today.

The businesses include gyms and fitness centers, churches, hair
salons, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls.

Officials say this order will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Businesses offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.

The state informed the county Saturday afternoon that, due to
being more than three days on the COVID-19 monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.

— Bay City News

Highschooler's Online Music Lessons Go Worldwide

What started as a pet project born out of boredom during the shutdown is now a full-fledged organization with 170 volunteers offering more than 5,000 lessons to 500 students around the world.

But it's also raising money to help national coronavirus efforts.

"We raised almost thirty thousand dollars for the CDC Foundation," said Julia Segal, an incoming senior at Gunn High in Palo Alto. The Foundation is a non-profit that was created by Congress to support the CDC.

Segal started “Quarantunes” out of her love for music and a desire to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

But as more people signed up for lessons, Segal realized there was still one major barrier.

"We're providing these music lessons. But the people that we actually want to be able to pick these music lessons are the people that currently cannot because they don't have instruments," Segal said.

To try and solve that problem, Quarantunes partnered with local music shops to offer free instruments.

"They have these old instruments that they no longer had a use for because they weren't in perfect condition," Segal said. And in return, "we spread the word about their shop."

A Quarantunes’ volunteer picks up the instruments and sends them to the students in need.

Segal says since starting this program she’s recognized her own privileges having parents who can afford to pay for her extracurricular activities.

"I’ve kind of lived in a bubble a little bit, even people that live as close as the other side of Palo Alto, just seeing how drastically different their lives are," Segal said. "It has shown me so much inequity."

Segal says Quarantunes plans to add even more virtual courses including cooking and soccer while she begins her senior year, which, like Quarantunes itself, she'll attend remotely.

— Shannon Lin (@LinShannonLin)

Tri-Valley Salons to Stage Mass Reopening to Protest Pandemic Closures

A group of Tri-Valley salon owners have planned a widespread re-opening to protest health orders to stay shut.

Ahead of that mass reopening, dozens of hairstylists and salon owners gathered outside Flaunt Hair Designs in Pleasanton Saturday afternoon.

"Why can I get my braces tightened but I can’t do your hair? " read one protest sign.

Flaunt Hair Designs owner Christine Palmer says the group agreed during the meeting to stage a mass reopening on August 17.

Palmer hopes if multiple salons reopen at once the county won’t fine them. Fines can go up to $1,000.

"Can’t we just do your hair? We’ll both wear masks. Nobody’s huffing and puffing," Palmer said. "We’ll follow the guidelines, and do it safely. It’ll be fine. Let us work."

But because of the increase in cases and hospitalizations, Alameda County is on the state's monitoring list and doesn’t currently have any plans to reopen salons.

— Holly J. McDede (@HollyMcDede)

San Francisco Reports Alarming Surge in COVID-19 Cases

San Francisco is seeing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s top public health official.

“If things continue at current rates, we estimate that on average we will have more than 750 San Franciscans in the hospital by mid-October and more than 600 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020,” Colfax said at a press conference Thursday.

The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in San Francisco is hovering just over 100, with a quarter of those patients in intensive care.

"In just 10 days this month, we went from 5,000 to 6,000 cases of COVID-19," said Colfax, who directs the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Colfax cited outdoor gatherings as one cause of the recent surge in infections and emphasized the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The more virus that is around, the more likely that if you go to a gathering, that somebody has the virus, and is going to transmit it,” he said.

To help alleviate the potential burden on the hospital system, San Francisco is opening a new healthcare facility in the Presidio to treat up to 93 non-COVID-19 patients.

“They would have medical supervision from skilled professional staff and access to physical therapy and laboratory services,” Colfax said.

— Marco Gonzales-Siler (@mijo_marco)

