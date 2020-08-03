2 More San Quentin Inmates Die of COVID-19 Complications

Two more inmates at San Quentin State Prison died over the weekend of complications related to the coronavirus, corrections officials said Monday.

One of the inmates who died, Orlando Romero, 48, had been on death row since 1996 after being convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree robbery crimes committed in Riverside County. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials didn't identify the other man.

Both men died at outside hospitals. Their deaths bring the total number of incarcerated people at San Quentin who have died due to COVID-19 to 21.

Currently, 145 inmates in custody at the prison have active cases of COVID-19. Active cases peaked at San Quentin in early July with about 1,600 inmates testing positive daily.