Covered California Extends Special Enrollment Period Through End of August

Covered California, the statewide health insurance marketplace, has extended the deadline for signing up for coverage through the end of August, the agency announced Wednesday.
“Covered California is committed to helping people access the health care they need,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, in a statement. “As the battle against the pandemic continues, we want to give people every possible opportunity to get health care coverage, whether it is through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”