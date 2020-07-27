Healthcare Workers Call on Governor to Slash California Prison Population in Half

Hundreds of healthcare workers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to cut the state prison population in half and to stop all transfers of inmates and staff within the state’s 35 lockups to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an open letter published Monday, more than 750 doctors, nurses, and frontline workers wrote, “We realize that you may face political pushback but we urge you to listen to public health experts, look at the data, and act with courage to do what is right.”

The letter comes as four more people incarcerated at San Quentin died over the weekend from what appear to be complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 inmates.

Around 7% of the state’s prison population has tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 1,800 active cases in the system currently.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is expected to release up to 8,000 incarcerated people by the end of August, roughly 7% of the prison population.