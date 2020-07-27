Newsom Announces New Focus on Hard-Hit Central Valley

With COVID-19 cases spiking across California's agriculture-rich Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will direct tens of millions of dollars to the region to help staunch the virus' spread.

Standing at the Diamond Foods headquarters in Stockton on Monday, Newsom noted that COVID-19 positivity rates in the eight-county Central Valley region are around double the state average of 7.5%, reaching as high as 18% in some communities.

Those rates, he said, are driven by the reality that farm and food processing workers have to keep working, pandemic or not.