Wristband System Aims to Reduce Lines at COVID-19 Walk-up Testing Sites

Santa Clara County is implementing a new check-in system at walk-up COVID-19 testing sites — wristbands will be provided to reduce the amount of time waiting in line.

Anyone seeking a test can check in at any of the county's pop-up sites and receive a wristband for an hour-long time slot later in the day. They can then leave and return at the designated time.

It's best to check in early in the day, officials said. When wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing options nearby.

The walk-up testing sites in Santa Clara County provide COVID-19 tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note, and regardless of immigration status. Locations may change each week based on testing needs.

In addition to the county's pop-up sites, an OptumServe test center is moving to Gavilan College, 5055 Teresa Blvd., in Gilroy. OptumServe sites are by appointment only — for appointments call 1-888-634-1123 or sign up here.