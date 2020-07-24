KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Newsom calls on Legislature to expand aid for essential workersOakland officials call for increased vigilance, amid coronavirus spike White House’s Dr. Birx warns of coronavirus case spikes in San Jose and 11 other cities Federal watchdog finds flawed COVID-19 response at Lompoc prisonSF mayor proposes 2-year plan to house and shelter 6,000 peopleMass layoffs at Yerba Buena Center for the ArtsAs California's COVID-19 cases keep rising, hospitals say staff, PPE still in short supply
More timeline

Oakland Officials Call for Increased Vigilance, Amid 'Striking' Spike in COVID-19 Cases

During a windy press conference at Lake Merritt on Friday, Oakland and Alameda County officials implored residents to step up their vigilance in following health guidelines, as local cases of the coronavirus continue to rise sharply in the city and county.

Much of the spread has been linked to large gatherings at popular areas like the lake, said Oakland Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas, who urged residents to keep wearing face coverings and stay at least six feet apart from each other.

“What we are seeing is an alarming spike in the cases of COVID,” she said. “And we are also seeing that much of that spike is because of gatherings and parties, including among young people — almost 40% of the cases.”

Health officials expect the total number of cases in the county to top 10,000 this weekend, a threefold increase from early June. More than 4,000 of those cases are in Oakland, with Latinx and Black residents disproportionally impacted.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Calls on Legislature to Expand Aid for Essential Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the state legislature Friday to expand benefits to front-line workers with COVID-19.

With the virus and its economic effects disproportionately falling on grocery, restaurant and agricultural workers, Newsom threw his weight behind proposals to expand sick leave and workers' compensation for those employees.

"This is where we are seeing the spread — the essential workforce disproportionately represented by the Latino/LatinX community," he said.

Newsom previously signed an executive order granting up to two weeks of paid sick leave for farmworkers and grocery store and fast food workers. Because many of those workers are employed by large companies, they were excluded from a federal expansion of paid leave in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Under another order, essential workers who contract COVID-19 can access workers' compensation insurance, shifting the burden to employers to prove that transmission did not occur on the job.

Sponsored

Newsom said he hopes the Legislature can expand or codify the protections into law, when the state Senate and Assembly return from recess on Monday.

"People that are feeling sick, people that may be sick, we don't want them going to work and infecting other people," he added.

The push for state action comes as federal relief measures under the CARES Act are slated to expire in the next week, including enhanced weekly unemployment benefits of $600.

Assembly Bill 196, written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, would go a step further, preventing businesses from contesting whether an essential worker who contracted COVID-19 did so on the job.

The California Chamber of Commerce opposes the legislation, arguing it will drive up workers compensation costs for employers, while establishing "an extremely concerning precedent for expanding presumptions into the private sector for COVID-19 issues."

Top of timeline ↑

White House’s Dr. Birx Warns of Coronavirus Spike in San Jose and 11 Other Cities

In a private call to a group of health officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, included San Jose in a list of 12 U.S. cities she said were experiencing a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.

“There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore, so we're tracking this very closely,” she said during the Wednesday call, according to audio obtained by journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity and reported by CNN. “We're working with the state officials to make sure we're responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts.”

The number of new cases in Santa Clara County, where San Jose is located, has recently spiked, with 2,855 cases in the last two weeks. Of the more than 8,500 total cumulative confirmed cases in the county, over 5,400 are in San Jose.

In response, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the recent increase in infections, but said its numbers were still “much lower than those of most metropolitan areas in the state and the country.”

“We are concerned about the increase in cases nationally and believe that this highlights the need for a coordinated national approach to address this pandemic, something the President has failed to put into effect,” the statement read. “We call upon the Trump Administration to finally implement the national strategy our nation needs to contain COVID-19.”

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Top of timeline ↑

Federal Watchdog Finds Flawed COVID-19 Response at Lompoc Prison

A federal prison complex in Lompoc, California, struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus because of staff shortages, limited use of home confinement and ineffective screening, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday as he released the first results of a remote inspection.

The report found that staff members went to work despite experiencing coronavirus symptoms and that officials in March failed to test or isolate an inmate who had begun having symptoms two days earlier and eventually tested positive.

As of mid-July, four inmates there had died and more than 1,000 had tested positive, according to the inspector general's office, which has embarked on a review of 16 prisons, halfway houses and other institutions.

In Lompoc, which has four facilities housing about 2,700 inmates, 75% of inmates in one facility had positive test results as of mid-May.

“Our reports are intended to assist the [Bureau of Prisons] and the Justice Department in identifying strategies to most effectively contain current and potential future COVID-19 outbreaks,” said Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a video statement accompanying the release of the report.

Sponsored

U.S. Attorney General William Barr had directed the federal prison system to reduce the prison population by making more liberal use of home confinement and to expand the criteria for such transfers, but Lompoc officials did so sparingly.

When the inspector general's office asked why only 34 inmates had been moved out of the complex as of mid-May, the acting warden said the institution would not transfer inmates until a halfway house could confirm that it was available to assume responsibility for them.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Top of timeline ↑

SF Mayor Proposes 2-Year Plan to House and Shelter 6,000 People

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a two-year plan on Tuesday to address homelessness that includes an ambitious increase in permanent supportive housing.

The “Homeless Recovery Plan” aims to provide shelter or housing accommodations for 6,000 people, including 4,500 placements in permanent, supportive housing. 

“This is a critical moment for the city to keep people sheltered from homelessness during COVID, house them beyond the pandemic, and help end their experience of homelessness forever,” said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, interim director of San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

The mayor’s office said funding for the expansion plans requires the  passage of two measures headed for the November ballot, as well as other state and local resources.

One ballot measure is a bond to be funded through property taxes if approved by voters. The other is a business tax reform that would allow the city to tap into existing revenue that's been collected through tax measures passed in 2018 but that's still unspent because of lawsuits filed by business groups.

Sponsored

Jay Cheng, the public policy director of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, said tax hikes and additional revenue have failed to adequately address the city's homeless crisis.

“The city budget has doubled in the last ten years. None of our services are twice as good," Cheng said. "It becomes more than a question of money. It becomes a question of whether our programs and our services are having the intended impact."

The projected costs for Breed's homelessness plan will be part of a budget proposal that the mayor's office plans to submit to the Board of Supervisors by Aug. 1.

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Top of timeline ↑

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Lays Off a Third of Its Staff

San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) is the latest in a wave of major local arts organizations forced to make sweeping cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Deborah Cullinan said she had to let go 27 of her 71 employees, roughly one third of YBCA's staff, on Tuesday. She said most of the layoffs are for full-time positions, with a few part-timers in the mix, and the majority of the losses are in the event-production field.

"The positions that we are losing are those associated with being able to open our spaces and produce meetings and conferences and performances," Cullinan said in an interview with KQED.

Dependent on live event ticket sales, space rentals and grants, YBCA lost $3.5 million in gross revenue this past fiscal year, and anticipates almost twice as much of a shortfall in the coming year.

“This announcement reveals the impossible choices YBCA and other organizations are facing,” said Emiko Ono, performing arts program director for the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of YBCA’s funders.

Sponsored

Cullinan said going forward, YBCA plans to focus more deeply on digital programming, and helping artists receive financial relief and further their careers.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

Top of timeline ↑

California Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 400K

More than 400,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in California, bringing the state to the top of the nation's list of those with the most infections.

After flattening the curve last spring, the situation declined quickly when the economy began reopening a month ago.

“Pre-June 15, we were increasing the number of COVID-positive cases in California, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 a day," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. "After June 15, we saw things skyrocket precipitously where we're now looking at 4,000 to 9,000 new COVID-positive cases a day."

Sponsored

Coyle said Southern California continues to suffer the highest hospitalization rates, but several counties in the Central Valley like Fresno, Merced and Kings are recent hot spots.

The state currently has enough beds and staff to care for the approximately 7,100 patients needing medical care. Plus, Coyle said an additional 25,000 beds could be made available as part of surge planning. And, the average hospital stay is shortening as doctors refine treatments like convalescent plasma and drugs like remdesivir.

But Coyle stressed that staff, testing and personal protective equipment are still in short supply. She said the state must continue to shore up resources and prepare for the situation to decline rapidly.

— Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg)

Top of timeline ↑