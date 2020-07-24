KQED is a proud member of
White House’s Birx Warns of Coronavirus Spike in San Jose and 11 Other Cities

In a private call to a group of health officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, included San Jose in a list of 12 U.S. cities she said were experiencing a concerning rise in coronavirus cases.

“There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore, so we're tracking this very closely,” she said during the Wednesday call, according to audio obtained by journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity and reported by CNN. “We're working with the state officials to make sure we're responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts.”

The number of new cases in Santa Clara County, where San Jose is located, has recently spiked, with 2,855 cases in the last two weeks. Of the more than 8,500 total cumulative confirmed cases in the county, over 5,400 are in San Jose.

In response to Birx's comments, the Santa Clara Public Health Department issued a statement acknowledging the recent increase in case counts, but defended its record.

“Our numbers remain much lower than those of most metropolitan areas in the state and the country,” the statement said. “We are concerned about the increase in cases nationally and believe that this highlights the need for a coordinated national approach to address this pandemic, something the President has failed to put into effect. We call upon the Trump Administration to finally implement the national strategy our nation needs to contain COVID-19.”

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Federal Watchdog Finds Flawed COVID-19 Response at Lompoc Prison

A federal prison complex in Lompoc, California, struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus because of staff shortages, limited use of home confinement and ineffective screening, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday as he released the first results of a remote inspection.

The report found that staff members went to work despite experiencing coronavirus symptoms and that officials in March failed to test or isolate an inmate who had begun having symptoms two days earlier and eventually tested positive.

As of mid-July, four inmates there had died and more than 1,000 had tested positive, according to the inspector general's office, which has embarked on a review of 16 prisons, halfway houses and other institutions.

In Lompoc, which has four facilities housing about 2,700 inmates, 75% of inmates in one facility had positive test results as of mid-May.

“Our reports are intended to assist the [Bureau of Prisons] and the Justice Department in identifying strategies to most effectively contain current and potential future COVID-19 outbreaks,” said Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a video statement accompanying the release of the report.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr had directed the federal prison system to reduce the prison population by making more liberal use of home confinement and to expand the criteria for such transfers, but Lompoc officials did so sparingly.

When the inspector general's office asked why only 34 inmates had been moved out of the complex as of mid-May, the acting warden said the institution would not transfer inmates until a halfway house could confirm that it was available to assume responsibility for them.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

SF Mayor Proposes 2-Year Plan to House and Shelter 6,000 People

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a two-year plan on Tuesday to address homelessness that includes an ambitious increase in permanent supportive housing.

The “Homeless Recovery Plan” aims to provide shelter or housing accommodations for 6,000 people, including 4,500 placements in permanent, supportive housing. 

“This is a critical moment for the city to keep people sheltered from homelessness during COVID, house them beyond the pandemic, and help end their experience of homelessness forever,” said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, interim director of San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

The mayor’s office said funding for the expansion plans requires the  passage of two measures headed for the November ballot, as well as other state and local resources.

One ballot measure is a bond to be funded through property taxes if approved by voters. The other is a business tax reform that would allow the city to tap into existing revenue that's been collected through tax measures passed in 2018 but that's still unspent because of lawsuits filed by business groups.

Jay Cheng, the public policy director of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, said tax hikes and additional revenue have failed to adequately address the city's homeless crisis.

“The city budget has doubled in the last ten years. None of our services are twice as good," Cheng said. "It becomes more than a question of money. It becomes a question of whether our programs and our services are having the intended impact."

The projected costs for Breed's homelessness plan will be part of a budget proposal that the mayor's office plans to submit to the Board of Supervisors by Aug. 1.

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Lays Off a Third of Its Staff

San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) is the latest in a wave of major local arts organizations forced to make sweeping cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Deborah Cullinan said she had to let go 27 of her 71 employees, roughly one third of YBCA's staff, on Tuesday. She said most of the layoffs are for full-time positions, with a few part-timers in the mix, and the majority of the losses are in the event-production field.

"The positions that we are losing are those associated with being able to open our spaces and produce meetings and conferences and performances," Cullinan said in an interview with KQED.

Dependent on live event ticket sales, space rentals and grants, YBCA lost $3.5 million in gross revenue this past fiscal year, and anticipates almost twice as much of a shortfall in the coming year.

“This announcement reveals the impossible choices YBCA and other organizations are facing,” said Emiko Ono, performing arts program director for the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of YBCA’s funders.

Cullinan said going forward, YBCA plans to focus more deeply on digital programming, and helping artists receive financial relief and further their careers.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

California Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 400K

More than 400,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in California, bringing the state to the top of the nation's list of those with the most infections.

After flattening the curve last spring, the situation declined quickly when the economy began reopening a month ago.

“Pre-June 15, we were increasing the number of COVID-positive cases in California, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 a day," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. "After June 15, we saw things skyrocket precipitously where we're now looking at 4,000 to 9,000 new COVID-positive cases a day."

Coyle said Southern California continues to suffer the highest hospitalization rates, but several counties in the Central Valley like Fresno, Merced and Kings are recent hot spots.

The state currently has enough beds and staff to care for the approximately 7,100 patients needing medical care. Plus, Coyle said an additional 25,000 beds could be made available as part of surge planning. And, the average hospital stay is shortening as doctors refine treatments like convalescent plasma and drugs like remdesivir.

But Coyle stressed that staff, testing and personal protective equipment are still in short supply. She said the state must continue to shore up resources and prepare for the situation to decline rapidly.

— Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg)

With California Now Leading Nation in COVID-19 Cases, Newsom Announces New Mask Contract

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new state contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD to purchase 120 million N95 masks and 300 million surgical masks.

California's previous $1 billion contract with BYD drew scrutiny when its N95 masks were initially denied federal certification.

Newsom defended his administration's efforts to procure protective gear and vowed to maintain a stockpile of 300 million masks as California's hospitals increasingly feel the strain of the surging pandemic.

"Our PPE (personal protective equipment) strategy has been a success," he said at a midday briefing. "Our PPE strategy was predicated on the lack of a national strategy."

Newsom also acknowledged the grim milestone California reached Wednesday in its months-long battle against the spread of the coronavirus, as a daily high of reported COVID-19 cases pushed the state past New York for the highest case count.

“Not highest per capita, not highest in that respect, but nonetheless a sober reminder of why we are taking things as seriously as we are,” he said.

Newsom said the state's climbing cases can't only be attributed to the widespread testing now being conducted throughout the state; the percentage of tests coming back positive, or positivity rate, also continues to increase, he noted, averaging 7.4% over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 115 Californians died of COVID-19.

“It’s just another reminder, if I need to remind anybody, of the magnitude of impact this virus continues to have," Newsom said.

The governor also responded to criticism that some masks already purchased by the state and sent to counties and hospitals haven't yet made their way to nurses and health care workers.

"I want to make sure those masks are going to our frontline workers," Newsom said, promising "more aggressive protocols of accountability."

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

California Surpasses New York for Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

California’s cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000 this week, surpassing New York's caseload by about 1,200 for the most cases of any state, according to data from John's Hopkins University.

However, New York's death tally from the virus — at 32,520 — is still by far the highest in the country — four times more than California's count — and its rate of confirmed infections, of about 2,100 per 100,000 people, is twice that of California's.

California is by far the most populous U.S. state, with nearly 40 million people — compared to New York's roughly 19.5 million — so its per capita infection rate is still much lower than in New York.

California initially succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus with aggressive shelter-in-place measures imposed in mid-March. But after reopening much of its economy in May and June, infections began to climb sharply again, prompting a new round of sweeping business restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

U.S. government data published Tuesday found that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The U.S. also has had consistent testing failures that experts say contribute to an undercount of the actual virus rate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study — based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 throughout the country — found that actual COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than the number of cases reported in most U.S. regions from late March to early May.

— Associated Press (Read the full story here)

