KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Mass layoffs at Yerba Buena Center for the ArtsAs California's COVID-19 cases keep rising, hospitals say staff, PPE still in short supplyNewsom announces new state mask contract as coronavirus cases surgeCalifornia surpasses New York for most confirmed coronavirus casesFamilies sue governor over California's required distance learning planMarin County to fine residents, businesses who violate COVID-19 rulesSanta Rosa Memorial Hospital workers to strike
More timeline

With California Now Leading Nation in COVID-19 Cases, Newsom Announces New Mask Contract

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new state contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD to purchase 120 million N95 masks and 300 million surgical masks.

California's previous $1 billion contract with BYD drew scrutiny when its N95 masks were initially denied federal certification.

Newsom defended his administration's efforts to procure protective gear and vowed to maintain a stockpile of 300 million masks as California's hospitals increasingly feel the strain of the surging pandemic.

"Our PPE (personal protective equipment) strategy has been a success," he said at a midday briefing. "Our PPE strategy was predicated on the lack of a national strategy."

Newsom also acknowledged the grim milestone California reached Wednesday in its months-long battle against the spread of the coronavirus, as a daily high of reported COVID-19 cases pushed the state past New York for the highest case count.

Sponsored

“Not highest per capita, not highest in that respect, but nonetheless a sober reminder of why we are taking things as seriously as we are,” he said.

Newsom said the state's climbing cases can't only be attributed to the widespread testing now being conducted throughout the state; the percentage of tests coming back positive, or positivity rate, also continues to increase, he noted, averaging 7.4% over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 115 Californians died of COVID-19.

“It’s just another reminder, if I need to remind anybody, of the magnitude of impact this virus continues to have," Newsom said.

The governor also responded to criticism that some masks already purchased by the state and sent to counties and hospitals haven't yet made their way to nurses and health care workers.

"I want to make sure those masks are going to our frontline workers," Newsom said, promising "more aggressive protocols of accountability."

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Top of timeline ↑

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Lays Off a Third of Its Staff

San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) is the latest in a wave of major local arts organizations forced to make sweeping cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Deborah Cullinan said she had to let go 27 of her 71 employees, roughly one third of YBCA's staff, on Tuesday. She said most of the layoffs are for full-time positions, with a few part-timers in the mix, and the majority of the losses are in the event-production field.

"The positions that we are losing are those associated with being able to open our spaces and produce meetings and conferences and performances," Cullinan said in an interview with KQED.

Dependent on live event ticket sales, space rentals and grants, YBCA lost $3.5 million in gross revenue this past fiscal year, and anticipates almost twice as much of a shortfall in the coming year.

“This announcement reveals the impossible choices YBCA and other organizations are facing,” said Emiko Ono, performing arts program director for the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of YBCA’s funders.

Sponsored

Cullinan said going forward, YBCA plans to focus more deeply on digital programming, and helping artists receive financial relief and further their careers.

Read the full story here.

—Chloe Veltman (@chloeveltman)

Top of timeline ↑

California Hospitals Prepare for the Worst as Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 400K

More than 400,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in California, bringing the state to the top of the nation's list of those with the most infections.

After flattening the curve last spring, the situation declined quickly when the economy began reopening a month ago.

“Pre-June 15, we were increasing the number of COVID-positive cases in California, somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 a day," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association. "After June 15, we saw things skyrocket precipitously where we're now looking at 4,000 to 9,000 new COVID-positive cases a day."

Sponsored

Coyle said Southern California continues to suffer the highest hospitalization rates, but several counties in the Central Valley like Fresno, Merced and Kings are recent hot spots.

The state currently has enough beds and staff to care for the approximately 7,100 patients needing medical care. Plus, Coyle said an additional 25,000 beds could be made available as part of surge planning. And, the average hospital stay is shortening as doctors refine treatments like convalescent plasma and drugs like remdesivir.

But Coyle stressed that staff, testing and personal protective equipment are still in short supply. She said the state must continue to shore up resources and prepare for the situation to decline rapidly.

— Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg)

Top of timeline ↑

California Surpasses New York for Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

California’s cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000 this week, surpassing New York's caseload by about 1,200 for the most cases of any state, according to data from John's Hopkins University.

However, New York's death tally from the virus — at 32,520 — is still by far the highest in the country — four times more than California's count — and its rate of confirmed infections, of about 2,100 per 100,000 people, is twice that of California's.

California is by far the most populous U.S. state, with nearly 40 million people — compared to New York's roughly 19.5 million — so its per capita infection rate is still much lower than in New York.

California initially succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus with aggressive shelter-in-place measures imposed in mid-March. But after reopening much of its economy in May and June, infections began to climb sharply again, prompting a new round of sweeping business restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

U.S. government data published Tuesday found that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

Sponsored

The U.S. also has had consistent testing failures that experts say contribute to an undercount of the actual virus rate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study — based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 throughout the country — found that actual COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than the number of cases reported in most U.S. regions from late March to early May.

— Associated Press (Read the full story here)

Top of timeline ↑

Families Sue Governor Over California’s Required Distance Learning Plan

A lawsuit filed Tuesday against Gov. Gavin Newsom and administration officials alleges that the governor's statewide order that schools must meet certain public health criteria before being allowed to hold in-person classes is unconstitutional.

The suit, filed by the conservative nonprofit Center for American Liberty on behalf of nine parents and one child, claims that the governor’s restrictions prevent children from “receiving equal access to meaningful education.”

At a press conference Tuesday, the Center’s CEO Harmeet Dhillon said that the lack of in-person instruction disadvantages “the vast majority of children in California — middle class children, children from minority backgrounds, children with independent education programs to help them learn because of their special needs and children who have other struggles in the household.”

“All of these children we saw this spring semester of this year were failed by the state of California and its educational plans,” Dhillon added, referring to the statewide shutdown of school campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Newsom administration did not immediately respond to KQED’s request for comment.

Sponsored

School districts in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley, among others, have already announced they will not initially offer in-person instruction in the fall.

— Hannah Hagemann (@hannah_hagemann), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Marin County to Fine Residents, Businesses Who Violate COVID-19 Rules

Residents and businesses in Marin County can now be fined for failing to follow public health orders regarding COVID-19, the county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

The ordinance makes noncompliance with county health codes, such as not wearing a mask in certain public spaces, a violation punishable by fines from $25 to $500.

Businesses face fines up to $10,000.

Penalties will be levied on a sliding scale based on “risks to public health, previous warnings, lack of good-faith efforts to comply, and increased revenue generated from noncompliance,” county officials said in a statement.

Assistant County Counsel Renee Brewer said that enforcement officers would warn violators first and, in some cases, grant a 72-hour “grace period” for potential citations.

Sponsored

“Information and education will continue to be the primary focus of this. It will just give us another tool in our tool box,” Brewer said at Tuesday’s meeting.

County staff from Environmental Health Services and the Sheriff’s Office will collaborate with city workers to enforce the law.

The new penalties come as Marin County was placed on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist and forced to pause reopening and shut down indoor businesses amid a surge in new cases of the coronavirus.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Workers to Strike, Monday

About 800 workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are kicking off a week-long strike Monday.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers represents nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and janitorial workers, among other jobs.

In a statement, Providence-St. Joseph Health, which owns the hospital, criticized the union for staging a strike in the middle of a public health crisis.

Bargaining team member Steven Batson says his union voted to strike back in February and held off until now.

“Providence is weaponizing this pandemic so they can increase our healthcare costs and give us wage increases that barely match the cost of living," Batson said.

Sponsored

Hospital officials say they're offering competitive raises. But workers don’t want their healthcare premiums to go up or time-off to be reduced.

The hospital intends to keep the emergency department open by bringing in contract workers from an outside agency.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

Top of timeline ↑