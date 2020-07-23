With California Now Leading Nation in COVID-19 Cases, Newsom Announces New Mask Contract

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new state contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD to purchase 120 million N95 masks and 300 million surgical masks.
California's previous $1 billion contract with BYD drew scrutiny when its N95 masks were initially denied federal certification.
Newsom defended his administration's efforts to procure protective gear and vowed to maintain a stockpile of 300 million masks as California's hospitals increasingly feel the strain of the surging pandemic.
"Our PPE (personal protective equipment) strategy has been a success," he said at a midday briefing. "Our PPE strategy was predicated on the lack of a national strategy."
Newsom also acknowledged the grim milestone California reached Wednesday in its months-long battle against the spread of the coronavirus, as a daily high of reported COVID-19 cases pushed the state past New York for the highest case count.