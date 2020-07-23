With California Now Leading Nation in COVID-19 Cases, Newsom Announces New Mask Contract

“Not highest per capita, not highest in that respect, but nonetheless a sober reminder of why we are taking things as seriously as we are,” he said.

Newsom said the state's climbing cases can't only be attributed to the widespread testing now being conducted throughout the state; the percentage of tests coming back positive, or positivity rate, also continues to increase, he noted, averaging 7.4% over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 115 Californians died of COVID-19.

“It’s just another reminder, if I need to remind anybody, of the magnitude of impact this virus continues to have," Newsom said.

The governor also responded to criticism that some masks already purchased by the state and sent to counties and hospitals haven't yet made their way to nurses and health care workers.

"I want to make sure those masks are going to our frontline workers," Newsom said, promising "more aggressive protocols of accountability."

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)