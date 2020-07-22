KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Live Updates

California surpasses New York for most confirmed coronavirus cases
California Surpasses New York for Most Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

California’s cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000 this week, surpassing New York's caseload by about 1,200 for the most cases of any state, according to data from John's Hopkins University.

However, New York's death tally from the virus — at 32,520 — is still by far the highest in the country — four times more than California's count — and its rate of confirmed infections, of about 2,100 per 100,000 people, is twice that of California's.

California is by far the most populous U.S. state, with nearly 40 million people — compared to New York's roughly 19.5 million — so its per capita infection rate is still much lower than in New York.

California initially succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus with aggressive shelter-in-place measures imposed in mid-March. But after reopening much of its economy in May and June, infections began to climb sharply again, prompting a new round of sweeping business restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and bars.

U.S. government data published Tuesday found that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The U.S. also has had consistent testing failures that experts say contribute to an undercount of the actual virus rate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study — based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 throughout the country — found that actual COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than the number of cases reported in most U.S. regions from late March to early May.

— Associated Press (Read the full story here)

Families Sue Governor Over California’s Required Distance Learning Plan

A lawsuit filed Tuesday against Gov. Gavin Newsom and administration officials alleges that the governor's statewide order that schools must meet certain public health criteria before being allowed to hold in-person classes is unconstitutional.

The suit, filed by the conservative nonprofit Center for American Liberty on behalf of nine parents and one child, claims that the governor’s restrictions prevent children from “receiving equal access to meaningful education.”

At a press conference Tuesday, the Center’s CEO Harmeet Dhillon said that the lack of in-person instruction disadvantages “the vast majority of children in California — middle class children, children from minority backgrounds, children with independent education programs to help them learn because of their special needs and children who have other struggles in the household.”

“All of these children we saw this spring semester of this year were failed by the state of California and its educational plans,” Dhillon added, referring to the statewide shutdown of school campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Newsom administration did not immediately respond to KQED’s request for comment.

School districts in San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley, among others, have already announced they will not initially offer in-person instruction in the fall.

— Hannah Hagemann (@hannah_hagemann), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Marin County to Fine Residents, Businesses Who Violate COVID-19 Rules

Residents and businesses in Marin County can now be fined for failing to follow public health orders regarding COVID-19, the county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

The ordinance makes noncompliance with county health codes, such as not wearing a mask in certain public spaces, a violation punishable by fines from $25 to $500.

Businesses face fines up to $10,000.

Penalties will be levied on a sliding scale based on “risks to public health, previous warnings, lack of good-faith efforts to comply, and increased revenue generated from noncompliance,” county officials said in a statement.

Assistant County Counsel Renee Brewer said that enforcement officers would warn violators first and, in some cases, grant a 72-hour “grace period” for potential citations.

“Information and education will continue to be the primary focus of this. It will just give us another tool in our tool box,” Brewer said at Tuesday’s meeting.

County staff from Environmental Health Services and the Sheriff’s Office will collaborate with city workers to enforce the law.

The new penalties come as Marin County was placed on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist and forced to pause reopening and shut down indoor businesses amid a surge in new cases of the coronavirus.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Workers to Strike, Monday

About 800 workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are kicking off a week-long strike Monday.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers represents nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and janitorial workers, among other jobs.

In a statement, Providence-St. Joseph Health, which owns the hospital, criticized the union for staging a strike in the middle of a public health crisis.

Bargaining team member Steven Batson says his union voted to strike back in February and held off until now.

“Providence is weaponizing this pandemic so they can increase our healthcare costs and give us wage increases that barely match the cost of living," Batson said.

Hospital officials say they're offering competitive raises. But workers don’t want their healthcare premiums to go up or time-off to be reduced.

The hospital intends to keep the emergency department open by bringing in contract workers from an outside agency.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

Traces of COVID-19 Found in Yosemite National Park's Wastewater

Yosemite National Park, which was thought to be COVID-free, has found traces of the virus in its wastewater.

No one has tested positive at Yosemite’s health clinic, and no visitors have gotten sick. Officially, there’ve been only 36 COVID-19 cases in Mariposa County, with only one death and one person hospitalized.

But when health officials sent samples of raw sewage from the national park to a Massachusetts lab, the results show something very different — based on how much virus was in those samples, Biobot Analytics reports as many as 170 people in Yosemite Valley were infected and likely didn’t know it.

Yosemite started reopening on June 11th. Campgrounds, hotels, and restaurants have scaled back operations to follow state and local rules, and to keep visitors at a safe distance.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

COVID-19 Outbreak at Santa Rita Jail, With More Than 100 Testing Positive

More than one hundred people incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

That's a jump from just six incarcerated people who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Alameda County Sheriff officials.

The number ballooned to 46 on Thursday then more than doubled to 101 cases on Friday.

An attorney for the Sherriff’s office says inmates were likely exposed to the virus in the kitchen area and that there were reported cases of people in the jail who were not abiding by the mandatory mask policy.

Jose Bernal from the nonprofit Ella Baker Center says the jail is notorious for its unsanitary conditions and says those awaiting pretrial should be released immediately.

"We're talking a 1,500 plus percent increase in (a) matter of 48 hours," Bernal said "That doesn't happen without negligence. This is a highly dangerous jail and the pandemic exacerbates everything.

Department officials say that inmates who have tested positive are largely asymptomatic and are being held apart from other inmates.

Only one incarcerated person from the jail has been hospitalized since the pandemic began in March. None have died.

Around half a dozen staff have also tested positive and are in quarantine at home.

— Shannon Lin ((@LinShannonLin)

Pop-Up Testing Sites Announced in San Jose and Gilroy

Santa Clara County is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites between July 21 and 25.

Available free of charge and with no appointment necessary, locations of these new testing sites may change each week as Santa Clara County tries to bolster its total number of tested citizens, according to county officials.

“The test is easy and painless,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 Testing Officer, in a statement. “All are welcome at our County government test sites. And if you have insurance, you can also ask your regular provider for a test if that’s more convenient for you. They are required to test you.”

Testing is offered without regard to symptoms, insurance, a doctor's note, or immigration status.

The new sites are as follows:

County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium -- 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, 95112

Tuesday to Thursday, July 21-23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No testing at this site on Friday, July 24.

San Jose High School Cafeteria – 275 N. 24th Street, San Jose, 95116

Tuesday to Friday, July 21-24, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary) -- 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, July 21-24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Clara County officials are especially encouraging asymptomatic people who are at "higher risk" from frontline work or public interaction to get tested, including first responders, grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, or related work.

The county has more than 50 COVID-19 test locations and has administered 284,398 tests, with 7,941 positive results.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

