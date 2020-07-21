Marin County to Fine Residents, Businesses Who Violate COVID-19 Rules

Residents and businesses in Marin County can now be fined for failing to follow public health orders regarding COVID-19, the county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

The ordinance makes noncompliance with county health codes, such as not wearing a mask in certain public spaces, a violation punishable by fines from $25 to $500.

Businesses face fines up to $10,000.

Penalties will be levied on a sliding scale based on “risks to public health, previous warnings, lack of good-faith efforts to comply, and increased revenue generated from noncompliance,” county officials said in a statement.

Assistant County Counsel Renee Brewer said that enforcement officers would warn violators first and in some cases, grant a 72-hour “grace period” for potential citations.