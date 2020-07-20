Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Workers to Strike, Monday

“We had some bright spots but mostly teachers and families suffered. We have to do better, we will do better," said Mark Sanchez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "We have to use this time leading up to and beyond the opening of schools to make sure we prepare. We have to prioritize the students that we know through distance learning got the least."

Throughout the spring and summer, the district held several multilingual town halls where teachers and community members discussed learning and logistics for the fall.

School districts in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego have all said classes will be remote at least at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen — despite concerns from teachers and parents about safety as parts of the country, including California, see a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

