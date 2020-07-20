KQED is a proud member of
Traces of COVID-19 Found in Yosemite National Park's Wastewater

Yosemite National Park, which was thought to be COVID-free, has found traces of the virus in its wastewater.

No one has tested positive at Yosemite’s health clinic, and no visitors have gotten sick. Officially, there’ve been only 36 COVID-19 cases in Mariposa County, with only one death and one person hospitalized.

But when health officials sent samples of raw sewage from the national park to a Massachusetts lab, the results show something very different — based on how much virus was in those samples, Biobot Analytics reports as many as 170 people in Yosemite Valley were infected and likely didn’t know it.

Yosemite started reopening on June 11th. Campgrounds, hotels, and restaurants have scaled back operations to follow state and local rules, and to keep visitors at a safe distance.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Workers to Strike, Monday

About 800 workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital are kicking off a week-long strike Monday.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers represents nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and janitorial workers, among other jobs.

In a statement, Providence-St. Joseph Health, which owns the hospital, criticized the union for staging a strike in the middle of a public health crisis.

Bargaining team member Steven Batson says his union voted to strike back in February and held off until now.

“Providence is weaponizing this pandemic so they can increase our healthcare costs and give us wage increases that barely match the cost of living," Batson said.

Hospital officials say they're offering competitive raises. But workers don’t want their healthcare premiums to go up or time-off to be reduced.

The hospital intends to keep the emergency department open by bringing in contract workers from an outside agency.

— Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon)

COVID-19 Outbreak at Santa Rita Jail, With More Than 100 Testing Positive

More than one hundred people incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

That's a jump from just six incarcerated people who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Alameda County Sheriff officials.

The number ballooned to 46 on Thursday then more than doubled to 101 cases on Friday.

An attorney for the Sherriff’s office says inmates were likely exposed to the virus in the kitchen area and that there were reported cases of people in the jail who were not abiding by the mandatory mask policy.

Jose Bernal from the nonprofit Ella Baker Center says the jail is notorious for its unsanitary conditions and says those awaiting pretrial should be released immediately.

"We're talking a 1,500 plus percent increase in (a) matter of 48 hours," Bernal said "That doesn't happen without negligence. This is a highly dangerous jail and the pandemic exacerbates everything.

Department officials say that inmates who have tested positive are largely asymptomatic and are being held apart from other inmates.

Only one incarcerated person from the jail has been hospitalized since the pandemic began in March. None have died.

Around half a dozen staff have also tested positive and are in quarantine at home.

— Shannon Lin ((@LinShannonLin)

Pop-Up Testing Sites Announced in San Jose and Gilroy

Santa Clara County is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites between July 21 and 25.

Available free of charge and with no appointment necessary, locations of these new testing sites may change each week as Santa Clara County tries to bolster its total number of tested citizens, according to county officials.

“The test is easy and painless,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 Testing Officer, in a statement. “All are welcome at our County government test sites. And if you have insurance, you can also ask your regular provider for a test if that’s more convenient for you. They are required to test you.”

Testing is offered without regard to symptoms, insurance, a doctor's note, or immigration status.

The new sites are as follows:

County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium -- 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, 95112

Tuesday to Thursday, July 21-23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No testing at this site on Friday, July 24.

San Jose High School Cafeteria – 275 N. 24th Street, San Jose, 95116

Tuesday to Friday, July 21-24, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South County Annex (formerly Antonio Del Buono Elementary) -- 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020

Tuesday to Friday, July 21-24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Clara County officials are especially encouraging asymptomatic people who are at "higher risk" from frontline work or public interaction to get tested, including first responders, grocery store clerks, construction workers, retail associates, or related work.

The county has more than 50 COVID-19 test locations and has administered 284,398 tests, with 7,941 positive results.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

New Regulation Could Require Heath Plans to Cover More COVID-19 Testing

State health officials have filed an emergency regulation that would require health plans to cover the costs of coronavirus testing for all essential workers,  something they say will reduce barriers so more people can get tested.

Under the new regulation from the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC), COVID-19 testing  would be classified as a basic medical necessity for health care and other essential workers, regardless of symptoms or known exposure to someone with the virus.

DMHC says requiring health insurers to pay for tests without co-pays or cost sharing will give vulnerable populations and people who can’t physically distance at work more access to testing, and help infected people isolate faster.

A spokesperson from the California Association of Health Plans says insurers in the state have already been covering COVID-19 testing if ordered by a physician per federal guidelines. But instead of doctors evaluating which patients have a medical necessity for testing on a case-by-case basis, essential workers would now automatically qualify for their tests to be paid for by health plans.

On Wednesday, DMHC submitted the emergency regulation to the state's Office of Administrative Law, which has 10 days to approve it.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

BottleRock Music Festival Postponed to 2021 as COVID Numbers Rise

After initially postponing its May 2020 dates to October of this year, BottleRock Napa Valley announced today that the music, arts and culinary festival will take place on May 28—30, 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo. Headliners Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band will still perform, and all 2020 passes will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders can also request refunds.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across California. Earlier this week, the state scaled back some of its reopening efforts with an order to close all indoor bars and restaurants. New COVID-19 cases in California exceeded 10,000 a day for the first time on Tuesday.

Burger Boogaloo, the punk and garage rock festival hosted in Oakland’s Mosswood Park every year, also rescheduled for the second time this week. Featuring Bikini Kill and the Circle Jerks, the festival was originally postponed from July 2020 to October 2020, and is now postponed again to July 2021. Likewise, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, which draws tens of thousands of fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, moved its dates to August 2021 with Lizzo, Tame Impala and the Strokes as headliners. Refunds are available to Outside Lands and Burger Boogaloo ticket holders as well.

—Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

SFUSD Will Start School Year With Distanced Learning

The San Francisco Unified School District says it will start the coming school year with remote classes on Aug. 17, a district spokesperson confirmed to KQED on Wednesday.

The district will assess data later in the fall to see if classes can return to staggered, in-person instruction, officials announced in a press release.

The district plans to provide a more detailed presentation on July 28 about how it plans to improve remote learning.

SFUSD officials said the district will continue to prioritize the following goals: "attending to the wellness and wellbeing of students and families; providing free meals to all students who need them; and engaging each and every student in remote learning opportunities, both digital and non-digital."

“We had some bright spots but mostly teachers and families suffered. We have to do better, we will do better," said Mark Sanchez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "We have to use this time leading up to and beyond the opening of schools to make sure we prepare. We have to prioritize the students that we know through distance learning got the least."

Throughout the spring and summer, the district held several multilingual town halls where teachers and community members discussed learning and logistics for the fall.

School districts in Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego have all said classes will be remote at least at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen — despite concerns from teachers and parents about safety as parts of the country, including California, see a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

More on school reopenings throughout California: Growing Number of California School Districts Opt for Distance Learning in the Fall

— Marnette Federis (@mfederis)

