Pop-Up Testing Sites Announced in San Jose and Gilroy

Santa Clara County is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites between July 21 and 25.

Available free of charge and with no appointment necessary, locations of these new testing sites may change each week as Santa Clara County tries to bolster its total number of tested citizens, according to county officials.

“The test is easy and painless,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the County’s COVID-19 Testing Officer, in a statement. “All are welcome at our County government test sites. And if you have insurance, you can also ask your regular provider for a test if that’s more convenient for you. They are required to test you.”

Testing is offered without regard to symptoms, insurance, a doctor's note, or immigration status.

The new sites are as follows: