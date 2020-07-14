Bay Area Air Regulators Call on Companies to Extend Remote Work Options Post-Pandemic

Santa Clara County leaders and air regulators are calling on Bay Area companies to sign a pledge to extend working at home options after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.
According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the average commute time for a Silicon Valley resident has risen by 25 percent in the last 15 years.
The agency and President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Cindy Chavez, say they want to reduce that number by asking companies to sign the "Cut the Commute" pledge.
Officials say longterm teleworking would reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as improve work-life balance.
By signing on, employers would commit to increase remote work options by at least 25 percent for eligible employees and include telework as part of their employee benefits package.