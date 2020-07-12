Fremont Plans to 'Fully Distance' School in the Fall, Will Go Virtual

When school resumes in the fall, students of Fremont Unified School District won't be immediately returning to campus.

The school year is set to begin with a “fully distance model” in which instruction will be conducted virtually.

Three out of five members of the Fremont Board of Education voted on Friday to allow students back into classrooms only when Alameda County goes seven days with no new cases of COVID-19.

But two board members expressed concerns for students who may not have reliable access to technology or parents who can stay home to look after them, including board president Desrie Campbell.

“I want to make sure that we’re doing distance learning equitably across the district, and that there are some students and some families that it's not going to work for," Campbell said.