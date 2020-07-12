Revised Health Order for Contra Costa County Includes Stricter Rules on Face Coverings

Contra Costa County is reversing some of its reopening plans. Starting Monday, indoor religious services will be prohibited again, and there will be stricter rules around wearing face coverings.

The county saw an 8% spike in positive COVID-19 cases over the past eight days.

As a result, the county’s health director updated the health guidelines to minimize the spread of the virus. Indoor religious services will be temporarily banned again.

Outdoor services can continue as long as people keep their faces covered and maintain social distance — including during all outdoor activities.

For dining, patrons will be required to wear face coverings at all times except when eating and drinking at their table and masks will have to be worn when ordering or waiting for food.