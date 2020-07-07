KQED is a proud member of
SF Hits Brakes on Reopening Plans, Postpones Indoor Dining and Outdoor Bar Service

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that the city is hitting the brakes on its next planned phase of reopening, which would have allowed indoor restaurant dining and outdoor bar service to resume on July 13.

“This is not a decision that we are approaching lightly,” Breed said during a media briefing. “We know that in order to protect public health, we are creating other challenges for small businesses.”

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, responded in a statement, "Although this is clearly both a disappointment and a financial blow for our industry, our biggest concerns remain with the health of our workers, patrons and residents of the state."

Like many other regions across California, the rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Francisco has noticeably increased in recent weeks, although not as sharply as in some neighboring counties. Last week, there were 6.1 new cases per 100,000 residents in the city, a rate well above the desired goal of 1.8 cases per 100,000, according to Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations also rose in the past week by 25%, far surpassing the 10% rate of increase the city is aiming for.

However, Colfax said hospitals continue to have sufficient capacity, with 35% of acute care beds and 30% of intensive care beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

Other planned business reopenings in the city also remain on hold, leaving hair and nail salons, indoor museums, zoos, aquariums and outdoor swimming pools shuttered for now.

“The price we pay for moving too quickly is extremely high,” Colfax said. “Remember, this virus has no timeline.”

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Marco Gonzales-Siler (@mijo_marco)

Assembly Delays Session Indefinitely After COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak in the California Legislature has indefinitely delayed the state Assembly's return to work from a scheduled summer recess, highlighting the rapid spread of the virus in a state that has imposed new restrictions on bars and restaurants following a surge of cases and hospitalizations.

Speaker Anthony Rendon's office confirmed five people who work in the state Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus. That includes Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who is believed to have been infected while on the Assembly floor last month when lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento to approve a $202.1 billion state budget.

"The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice," Rendon said. "We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it comes in light of recent news of positive coronavirus tests in the Capitol."

Many state legislatures shut down earlier this year as the pandemic took hold of the U.S., including California, which missed nearly two months of work in its first unscheduled recess in 158 years. But many legislatures eventually returned to work with restrictions in place to limit the spread of the virus.

In California, those restrictions include mandatory masks for lawmakers on the floor, plus physical distancing in the chamber. Burke said both she and the person who exposed her to the virus were wearing masks.

"Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor," Burke wrote in a message posted to her Twitter account.

- The Associated Press

S.F. Launches Free Test Site For Tenderloin Community

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) has announced the launch of a permanent, free walk-through COVID-19 testing site in the Tenderloin District set to open Tuesday.

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Testing Site at GLIDE, located in the parking lot adjacent to 330 Ellis St., aims to provide low barrier and culturally competent testing to some of the city's most vulnerable populations, including unhoused and underserved residents.

Testing will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Community members can register for testing at the site on Thursdays and Fridays, initially. The testing site is working on offering same-day registration, and a second day of testing each week.

GLIDE, a community-based social service organization serving the Tenderloin community and beyond, will help operate the site in conjunction with SFDPH.

“The Tenderloin has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishing this permanent testing site in partnership with community organizations is a critical step in protecting the health of the neighborhood,” said San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney in a statement. Haney represents the Tenderloin neighborhood.

People will be notified of the test results by phone. GLIDE staff will help those without phones access their results. Contact tracing and social services for those with positive COVID-19 test results will also be provided.

—Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Marin County Halts Indoor Dining for at Least 3 Weeks

Marin County officials have closed indoor dining in the county, effective 11:59 p.m. July 5, for a minimum of three weeks. The closure comes just a week after restaurants began welcoming guests inside for the first time since March.

The rollback follows the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) adding Marin County to the state's watchlist of counties that are seeing an increase in COVID-19 activity. Marin County is experiencing elevated disease transmission, increasing hospitalizations and limited hospital capacity, according to the CDPH.

As of July 6, the county had around 2,905 total positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 25 deaths. Those numbers include cases and deaths related to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison. Cases from the prison comprise nearly half of those in Marin County. The coronavirus case number does not include 165 prison staff who have tested positive for the virus.

Marin County's COVID-19 numbers have not improved since the county was first placed on the state's watchlist on July 3, prompting health officials to reinstate the indoor-dining closures.

Outdoor seating and takeout service are still allowed at restaurants as long as public health precautions are taken.

State regulators stepped up enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions with thousands of visits to businesses across the state over the holiday weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Marin County health officials urge people to wear face coverings, wash their hands regularly, adhere to "social bubble" guidelines limiting social contacts and physically distance.

— Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

California Steps Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions

California regulators stepped up their enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions with thousands of visits to businesses over the holiday weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday.

Officials with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control made 5,986 visits to bars and restaurants between Thursday and Sunday. The goal was increased compliance with the state's guidelines for in-person dining and drinking, as cases  of the coronavirus and hospitalizations continue to increase throughout the state.

"The enforcement is not just about being punitive — it's also about educating people, allowing people to make modifications," Newsom said, who added that there were "plenty of citations" against "the bad actors, the folks that are just simply disregarding these orders."

The enforcement was focused largely on bars and restaurants, for which the state has issued strict guidelines requiring face coverings, physical distancing and signs noting new occupancy limits.

A handful of counties under increased scrutiny from the state have rolled back the reopening of indoor dining and bars.

Contra Costa County is back on the state's monitoring list, the result of a spike in disease transmission and hospitalizations. The county announced last week that it would not go ahead with its planned reopening of indoor dining, previously set for July 1.

The outbreak of COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison is among the factors leading to a spike in cases in Marin County. On Sunday, days after being placed on the state's watch list, Marin ordered the closure of indoor dining, which had only recently reopened.

Newsom said despite the troubling trends in the 24 counties on his administration's watch list — which also includes Solano County — COVID-19 cases account for just 8% of hospitalizations in California.

"We still have ample capacity in our system but we're still monitoring this very closely," Newsom said. "This number may calm the nerves, 8% of total capacity, but there are parts of the state where this number is substantially higher."

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Company Founded by Newsom Received Federal Small Business Loan

A Northern California-based winery and hospitality company founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal rescue package aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The company, PlumpJack Management Group, is part of a portfolio of brands that include an idyllic resort hotel near Lake Tahoe, five restaurants and bars, four Napa Valley wineries, a sports retailer and more.

Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust managed by Shyla Hendrickson, a family friend and attorney.

Hendrickson did not return emails from The Associated Press about whether Newsom’s businesses received any loans under $150,000, data the federal government did not release on Monday. Newsom’s office said they would get back to questions, including which jobs benefited from the low-interest loan, which the federal government will forgive if the money is used on payroll, rent and similar expenses. PlumpJack Management Group reported retaining 14 jobs thanks to the loan, which was approved on April 30.

Newsom founded PlumpJack as a wine and spirits shop in San Francisco in 1992. Financial disclosure forms give an imprecise figure on how much Newsom draws from the five companies making up the entire PlumpJack portfolio. For 2019, Newsom reported on annual state financial disclosure forms making at least $200,000.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigrants at ICE Detention Facility Begin Hunger Strike Over Lack of COVID-19 Protections

A group of immigrants being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center, a detention facility in Bakersfield, began a hunger strike on July 3 to protest conditions there — including what they say are inadequate protections against the spread of COVID-19.

“Many of our toilets don’t work, and some of us are forced to share just two toilets and one urinal with dozens of people," a group that described itself as “People detained in Dorms A, B, C, and D” said in a statement. "Our bathroom floors are covered in disgusting standing water, filled with mosquitos and crickets.”

In June, a worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hunger strikers’ statement, workers have not consistently worn masks or gloves, and people from state prisons with coronavirus outbreaks are being transferred to the facility “without being quarantined or tested for the virus,” increasing the risk of the virus’ spread.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees with the utmost seriousness,” a spokesman for GEO Group Inc., the private company that runs the Mesa Verde center, told The Bakersfield Californian. “We will continue to work with the federal government and local health officials to implement best practices for the prevention, assessment and management of COVID-19, consistent with the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Last week, a group of people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison began a hunger strike, also to protest conditions they said exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.

“We stand in solidarity with the San Quentin hunger strikers, and anyone else in any other facility participating in a hunger strike,” said Asif Qazi, who is detained at Mesa Verde, in a statement provided by Centro Legal de la Raza.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

