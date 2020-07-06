KQED is a proud member of
Company Founded by Newsom Received Federal Small Business Loan

A Northern California-based winery and hospitality company founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal rescue package aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The company, PlumpJack Management Group, is part of a portfolio of brands that include an idyllic resort hotel near Lake Tahoe, five restaurants and bars, four Napa Valley wineries, a sports retailer and more.

Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust managed by Shyla Hendrickson, a family friend and attorney.

Hendrickson did not return emails from The Associated Press about whether Newsom’s businesses received any loans under $150,000, data the federal government did not release on Monday. Newsom’s office said they would get back to questions, including which jobs benefited from the low-interest loan, which the federal government will forgive if the money is used on payroll, rent and similar expenses. PlumpJack Management Group reported retaining 14 jobs thanks to the loan, which was approved on April 30.

Newsom founded PlumpJack as a wine and spirits shop in San Francisco in 1992. Financial disclosure forms give an imprecise figure on how much Newsom draws from the five companies making up the entire PlumpJack portfolio. For 2019, Newsom reported on annual state financial disclosure forms making at least $200,000.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigrants at ICE Detention Facility Begin Hunger Strike Over Lack of COVID-19 Protections

A group of immigrants being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center, a detention facility in Bakersfield, began a hunger strike on July 3 to protest conditions there — including what they say are inadequate protections against the spread of COVID-19.

“Many of our toilets don’t work, and some of us are forced to share just two toilets and one urinal with dozens of people," a group that described itself as “People detained in Dorms A, B, C, and D” said in a statement. "Our bathroom floors are covered in disgusting standing water, filled with mosquitos and crickets.”

In June, a worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hunger strikers’ statement, workers have not consistently worn masks or gloves, and people from state prisons with coronavirus outbreaks are being transferred to the facility “without being quarantined or tested for the virus,” increasing the risk of the virus’ spread.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees with the utmost seriousness,” a spokesman for GEO Group Inc., the private company that runs the Mesa Verde center, told The Bakersfield Californian. “We will continue to work with the federal government and local health officials to implement best practices for the prevention, assessment and management of COVID-19, consistent with the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Last week, a group of people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison began a hunger strike, also to protest conditions they said exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.

“We stand in solidarity with the San Quentin hunger strikers, and anyone else in any other facility participating in a hunger strike,” said Asif Qazi, who is detained at Mesa Verde, in a statement provided by Centro Legal de la Raza.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Marin County Placed on Newsom's COVID-19 Watch List

Marin County was added to Gov. Gavin Newsom's list of counties being closely monitored for increased COVID-19 activity.

Marin joins Contra Costa and Santa Clara as the Bay Area counties on the list.

The California Department of Public Health created the watch list to monitor counties in which the COVID-19 situation has changed significantly in recent days.

The tracking includes spikes in confirmed cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in congregate settings or an increase in community transmission at workplaces.

Marin County officials said the watch list is based on COVID-19 data and triggers a CDPH review of open business sectors and current coronavirus containment strategies and other factors. This comes just after two people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison died Friday from what appear to be complications tied to COVID-19, state prison officials said.

Counties on the watch list for three consecutive days or more have been directed by Newsom and the CDPH to close some indoor operations including indoor dining.

Marin County officials said Friday that if the county remains on the watch list though Saturday, indoor dining could be closed as early as Sunday.

Once the CDPH closes an industry sector, the state has indicated that sector will remain closed for a minimum of three weeks, officials said.

— Bay City News

SF Officials Shut Down Another Underground Club For Violating Public Health Order

In a press release sent Friday, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said a nightclub, which was allegedly operating illegally in the Bayview neighborhood, was shut down ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials said they obtained a warrant to search the club after two nights of surveillance found multiple people "in club attire" going in and out of the building, along with "loud music." Witnesses said they saw about 75 people going to the building on weekends during the pandemic, according to the release.

According to San Francisco's current reopening plan, clubs will be one of the last places to open up again, along with concerts and live audience sports.

During the search, San Francisco Police Officers also confiscated "four gambling machines, a pool table, a fog machine, DJ equipment, 50 barstools and other nightclub equipment and material."

The underground club was being run, according to the release, by the same individuals who were operating another illegal club in the Bayview neighborhood. That club location was shut down in mid-April.

The people behind the club could not be reached for comment.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Santa Clara County Sets Strict New Criteria For Reopenings

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, Santa Clara County health officials announced on Thursday a new health order that sets mandatory criteria businesses and activities must meet in order to reopen.

The new order does not include "phases" or specific dates when businesses might reopen. County officials say the strategy is long-term risk reduction. Businesses must:

  • Limit the number of workers to 1 per 250 square feet and customers to 1 per 150 square feet.
  • Report positive cases to the county's health department within 4 hours.
  • File a new social distancing protocol.
  • Make the most of telework and outdoor operations.

Gatherings of up to 60 people outside and 20 people inside are permitted, but "strongly discouraged." Facial coverings will be mandatory in most cases outside the home, in accordance with state guidelines.

Higher-risk businesses such as theaters, indoor restaurants and pools will remain closed at this time.

The new rules are slated to take effect July 13, pending state approval.

"Today’s order offers a long-term containment strategy that we believe will need to remain in place for the coming months,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody in a statement.

–Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Family Gatherings Are Contributing to Coronavirus Spikes, Health Officers Say

Some Bay Area health officials say family gatherings have contributed to recent spikes in cases of the coronavirus and are urging people to avoid them over the Fourth of July weekend.

Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas says a major driver of the county's current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are family and other weekend social gatherings stemming as far back as Memorial Day weekend.

"The vast majority of the people that are being reported as cases have been getting together in gatherings with extended family, with friends, that include a lot of people who are sick," Matyas said, "We're seeing clusters of cases from these gatherings."

Matyas says more than half of Solano County's total cases have come in the past three weeks, and daily hospitalizations are now the highest they've been since the pandemic began.

Alameda County Interim Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss says cases traced to social gatherings are also being observed by the county's health department.

"One thing we've noticed recently, as people have begun to be more active and interact a little bit more, is people having gatherings, parties, situations where they're interacting with lots of people, particularly indoors." Moss said. "That's a place where COVID can really spread. And while it's not driving our whole epidemic, it's certainly part of the story."

For the Fourth of July weekend, Moss advises residents to avoid large gatherings and to wear face coverings when out of the house.

"Instead of a big barbecue or a party," he said, "Let's try to find ways to celebrate with our immediate household members and members of our own social bubble."

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

COVID-19 Patients From San Quentin Outbreak Swell Hospitalizations in San Mateo County

At least 1,135 people incarcerated at San Quentin have active cases of COVID-19, according to state correctional statistics.

A dozen of those individuals have been transferred from the prison to Seton Medical Center in Daly City to receive care. Corrections officials told San Mateo County to expect up to 50 patients ill from the prison outbreak.

But the county’s coronavirus dashboard does not discern between patients transferred from San Quentin and people who were infected within the community.

County Supervisor David Canepa said he’s worried the reporting issue could lead the public to assume the virus is spreading more rapidly in San Mateo County than is the case.

“I want to alleviate that right away,” Canepa said during a supervisors' meeting on Monday.

County Health Officer Louise Rogers told the supervisors that the county is meeting state hospitalization benchmarks related to reopening the economy “but with the numbers of transfers from the prison system that may be thrown off; we'll be trying to account for that in our reporting.”

—  Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

