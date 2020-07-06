Immigrants at Mesa Verde Go On Hunger Strike in Solidarity with San Quentin

On July 3, immigrants at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield went on a hunger strike with four demands:

Stop transferring people from criminal custody into ICE detention; Serve nutritious food–including fruit, meat, and larger portions; Repair bathrooms, and clean and sanitize dorms regularly; and Require that all staff wear masks and gloves at all times.

In June, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“Many of our toilets don’t work, and some of us are forced to share just two toilets and one urinal with dozens of people," they said in a statement, "Our bathroom floors are covered in disgusting standing water, filled with mosquitos and crickets.”

They are also calling for an investigation into the facility.

“We stand in solidarity with the San Quentin hunger strikers, and anyone else in any other facility participating in a hunger strike,” said Asif Qazi who is detained at Mesa Verde, in a statement provided by Centro Legal de la Raza.