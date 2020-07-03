SF Officials Shut Down Another Underground Club For Violating Public Health Order

In a press release sent Friday, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said a nightclub, which was allegedly operating illegally in the Bayview neighborhood, was shut down ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials said they obtained a warrant to search the club after two nights of surveillance found multiple people "in club attire" going in and out of the building, along with "loud music." Witnesses said they saw about 75 people going to the building on weekends during the pandemic, according to the release.

According to San Francisco's current reopening plan, clubs will be one of the last places to open up again, along with concerts and live audience sports.

During the search, San Francisco Police Officers also confiscated "four gambling machines, a pool table, a fog machine, DJ equipment, 50 barstools and other nightclub equipment and material."

The underground club was being run, according to the release, by the same individuals who were operating another illegal club in the Bayview neighborhood. That club location was shut down in mid-April.

