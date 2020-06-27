San Francisco School District Giving Away Thermometers for Families to Check Symptoms

The San Francisco Unified School District will be handing out free thermometers on Monday for encourage families to monitor their health in the face of COVID-19.

The district will give away 8,800 thermometers during an event at Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon.

The thermometers were donated to the district's School Health Programs Department by San Francisco-based public health and technology company Kinsa. The smart thermometers can be used with a smartphone app to track symptoms such as fever.

As supplies last, the district is planning on giving away more thermometers at other SFUSD sites, as well as free meal distribution sites.

"Providing these thermometers free of charge to families is a win for our community and for public health," district Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "We want to ensure that families are supported in monitoring their health and knowing what to do if they exhibit symptoms of illness, including COVID-19."