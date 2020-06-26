Muir Woods to Reopen Monday

The National Park Service announced Friday that it will reopen Muir Woods National Monument on Monday, June 29. Park hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park has reduced parking capacity by 50%, and visitors must reserve a spot in advance at gomuirwoods.com. Limited food and gift services, as well as restrooms, will be open.

To aid in maintaining social distancing, some trails will be marked as one-way to guide visitors' movements. Also, park ranger tours and talks will not be offered, and the Muir Woods shuttle will not be operating.

Because Muir Woods is part of the national parks system, face coverings are strongly recommended when visitors cannot maintain social distancing and in certain areas of the park, but are not required.

