Newsom: 'We Cannot Continue' Same Behavior as COVID-19 Keeps Spreading

With the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions rising at an alarming rate, Gov. Gavin Newsom wondered Wednesday if some Californians were afflicted with "a little amnesia" and warned that people must modify their behavior.

"We cannot continue to do what we have done over the last number of weeks," Newsom said.

As he does at all his press briefings, Newsom cited the most recent pandemic statistics, including:

7,149 new cases diagnosed and 96,000 tests conducted Tuesday in California

In the past 14 days, hospitalizations were up 29% and ICU admissions 18%

Newsom said despite the spike in cases, just 8% of hospital beds are currently full. Eighteen percent of ICU beds are occupied, up from 11% two days ago.

Noting that increasingly younger people are getting infected with the coronavirus, the governor urged them to remember parents, grandparents and others at higher risk from COVID-19.

"They can spread the virus and they can spread it to people that simply cannot handle the virus as younger, healthier people can," Newsom said. He went on to urge people to wear masks, especially if they are unable to socially distance.

"There’s no excuse to not wear one," he said.