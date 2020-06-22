SF Says It's Ready to Reopen Outdoor Bars, Zoos, Barbers on June 29

San Francisco leaders say the city is ready to move into its next phase of reopening and allow hair and nail salons, barbers, outdoor bars and zoos to get back to business.

In a press release Monday, Mayor London Breed said the city applied for approval from the state to move into this next phase on Monday, June 29 — two weeks earlier than the mid-July time frame previously planned on by the city.

If the state approves the city's variance request, outdoor swimming, museums and tattoo parlors will also be able to reopen.

"Moving forward with opening personal services is especially important because unlike other types of businesses, nail salons, barbershops and aestheticians haven't been able to continue through online sales or offer services at curbside," said Assessor Carmen Chu, co-chair of the city's Economic Recovery Task Force. "In addition, from an equity perspective, these businesses also disproportionately impact women and communities of color.”

City officials said they anticipate some increase in COVID-19 cases as more businesses open up, but they plan to continue monitoring the "impact of the virus on the community and health system."

