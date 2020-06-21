Mayor Breed Announces Loan Fund to Help African American-owned Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is establishing a fund of more than $1 million to be used for loans for the city's African American-owned businesses affected by COVID-19, she announced Friday.

Loans used for the new African American Small Business Revolving Loan Fund will be supported by a $1.5 million investment from the city's COVID-19 response and recovery fund Give2SF.

The zero-interest loans of up to $50,000 will provide access to capital and financial help for Black-owned businesses and African American entrepreneurs who've experienced sudden loss revenue and other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breed's office said.

"For generations, Black-owned businesses have been marginalized and discriminated against all too often having difficulty securing the financing they need to open and operate," Breed said in a statement.

This new loan fund is a step in the right direction to right past wrongs and help San Francisco businesses stabilize and thrive," she said.