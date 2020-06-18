Newsom Orders Californians to Wear Masks in Most Indoor Spaces

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things. Check on Bay Area counties here. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing, something the state says is expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 people were in the hospital as of Wednesday, the most patients hospitalized since April.