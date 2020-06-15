California Well Prepared for Future COVID-19 Spike, Says Newsom

California has flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, as he emphasized that the state is prepared to handle future spikes.

Newsom's assurances came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continue to increase — with thousands of new positive tests every day over the last month — raising alarm among some public health officials and epidemiologists.

"As we mix, as we reopen, inevitably we’re going to see an increase in the total number of cases," Newsom said. "It is our capacity to address that that is so foundational."

Currently, over 3,100 Californians are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The governor pegged the state's hospital bed capacity at nearly 74,000.

"If the numbers go up, hospitalizations go up, the question is can we absorb that? And the answer, today at least, is yes," said Newsom.