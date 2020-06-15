KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Enters New Reopening Phase, Allowing Indoor Retail and Outdoor Gatherings

Shopping malls are welcoming back customers, while summer camps, outdoor exercise classes and religious services are getting back in gear Monday as San Francisco enters the next phase of reopening, which it has dubbed “Phase 2B.”

The following activities are allowed again, with modifications for social distancing:

  • Indoor retail with 50% capacity limits (enclosed malls require approved plans)
  • Non-emergency medical appointments
  • Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12
  • Outdoor exercise classes with up to 12 people, with social distancing
  • Social gatherings held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing
  • Religious services and ceremonies held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing
  • Indoor household services like house cleaning and cooking
  • Outdoor dining, with modifications for social distancing, was allowed to begin last Friday, June 12.

Professional sports games may also now resume in San Francisco, for broadcast only and without in-person spectators. And while most offices and all manufacturing, warehouse and logistics operations may now resume, people who can work at home should continue to do so.

Other counties in California have already entered similar phases of reopening, but Bay Area public health officials have opted to pursue a slower timeline for reopening. Alameda County has said it will enter a similar stage of reopening this Friday, June 19.

You can read San Francisco’s announcement here.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit to Clear Tenderloin Tent Encampments

The City of San Francisco has reached a tentative settlement in a lawsuit filed last month over the tent encampments that have increased in the Tenderloin neighborhood since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The UC Hastings Law School joined with Tenderloin residents, merchants and property owners to file the lawsuit in federal court last month.

The tent encampments have grown as the city has cut back on shelter capacity for homeless residents to allow for social distancing. A count on June 5 found 415 tents in the Tenderloin. 

As part of the settlement, the city has agreed to remove 300 of those encampments by July 20. Those residents will be moved into hotel rooms or sanctioned tent encampments in the Tenderloin and other parts of the city. After July 20, the city will "make all reasonable efforts" to reduce the number of tents to zero.

Jennifer Friedenbach of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness argues that the lawsuit's focus on tent encampments is misguided.

"Tents were distributed in the interim, waiting for hotel rooms, to allow people have some modicum of fabric to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," Friedenbach said. "UC Hastings wants to rip that tent away, which is why we say it’s both dangerous and cruel.”

Friedenbach said her group still stands behind legislation passed by the Board of Supervisors that calls for the city to secure 8,000 hotel rooms for homeless residents. As of Friday, 1,363 vulnerable homeless residents were housed in hotel rooms and RVs, according to city data.

The Board of Supervisors still has to agree to the deal before it can become final.

- Erika Kelly (@erikakelly100)

Third California Prison Reports Coronavirus-Related Inmate Death

A third California state prison has had an inmate die of a suspected COVID-19 infection as fatalities spread beyond what had been the prisons' epicenter for such deaths, officials said Friday.

An inmate from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison near Blythe in Riverside County died Thursday at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications from the coronavirus, officials said, although the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

It was the prison system's 15th virus-related inmate death, with 13 of those at the California Institution for Men in Chino. Officials said the first death outside that prison came Tuesday, when an inmate from the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, died at an outside hospital.

Chuckawalla Valley has 990 inmates who are positive for the coronavirus. Statewide, more than 2,440 inmates have tested positive and more than 660 have recovered.

Two corrections employees have died. Nearly 500 employees have tested positive, and more than 230 of them have returned to work.

An effort to test all prison staff at San Quentin State Prison for COVID-19 began this week after 16 inmates who were recently transferred there tested positive for the virus.

— KQED News Staff and Wires

San Mateo County Seeks Permission to Allow In-store Dining, Salon and Museum Reopenings

San Mateo County officials requested state permission to allow gyms, hotels for tourists, salons and museums to open and for restaurants to serve customers indoors.

If California approves the request,  Scott Morrow, the county health officer, could issue a new shelter-in-place guidance that would accelerate the pace of San Mateo's reopening.

Friday morning, county supervisors voted in favor of asking the state for a variance during a special meeting after Morrow told them that San Mateo has met readiness criteria to reopen these businesses.

Warren Slocum, president of the board of supervisors, wrote in a letter addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the county has "worked tirelessly to build testing capacity, develop a detailed contact tracing program and staffing plan, and secure sufficient personal protective equipment to deal with any future COVID-19 surge.”

“Hospital surge capacity in the County remains strong overall, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has remained stable," he said.

Supervisor Dave Pine said in an email that the county "is moving quickly" to reopen and "allow residents to return to work and resume their lives subject to proper health and safety protocols."

"However, the easing of restrictions is by no means a declaration of safety," he said. "The virus remains with us and new infections are happening every day. Each of us must act responsibly to protect ourselves, our families and our community.”

The state will consider the request this week.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

SF Dedicates Soda Tax Funds to Food Relief for Residents Hit Hard by COVID-19

San Francisco leaders announced Friday that $1.65 million raised by the city's tax on sugary beverages will be used to help fund food distribution to communities hit especially hard by COVID-19.

The program will provide funds for the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market to purchase food for community organizations that have been distributing meals, including the Bayview Senior Center and the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition. Funds will also go to the San Francisco Unified School District, which has been distributing meals to students' families.

"The SF Soda Tax was designed to make San Francisco a healthier place for everyone," said Joi Jackson-Morgan and Dr. Jonathan Butler, co-chairs of the advisory committee that makes funding recommendations, in a press release. "We know that the measures we are taking to combat COVID-19, such as sheltering-in-place, mean that many of our neighbors are losing their income and ability to purchase food. We need to bridge this gap immediately."

City officials, including Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Malia Cohen, a former supervisor and chair of the state's Board of Equalization, said the program is specifically aimed to support the city's vulnerable low-income residents, seniors and undocumented immigrants, with a focus on the Bayview and Mission neighborhoods. This use of soda tax funds began in May.

The soda tax, approved by voters in 2016, levies a one cent per ounce fee on merchants who sell soda and other drinks that have added sugar. The tax also supports fresh food vouchers, school nutrition programs and physical activity programs.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Post Protest: Get Tested!

Public health officials are advising people who participated in protests to take precautions afterward to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But there is some disagreement about whether some steps go too far.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised anyone who attended a protest to self-quarantine at home for two weeks afterward and monitor themselves for symptoms.

That “seems to me to be kind of an extreme cost for exercising constitutional rights,” said George Rutherford, an infectious disease physician at UCSF.

It’s more important that people get tested, he says.

“That way we'll actually find people who are infected rather than having hundreds of thousands of people self quarantining on the chance that they may have been exposed and may become infected,” he said.

The CDC is recommending everyone who’s been to a protest to get tested. It’s best to wait about seven days after protesting to get the most accurate results, Rutherford says.

— April Dembosky (adembosky)

California OKs Movie Theaters to Reopen With Limited Seats

California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.

The guidance adds movie theaters to a long list of other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

Soon that reopening will expand vastly in counties that can meet certain metrics, including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. Other entertainment venues that can reopen later include bowling alleys, mini golf courses and arcades.

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and designating certain seats that people can use so that moviegoers can maintain 6 feet (2 meters) of distance from other groups. Patrons should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theater or buying concessions, the state guidance says.

The state also suggests theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.

Meanwhile, California is also allowing film, music and television production to resume, subject to labor agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up a significant amount of the Los Angeles economy.

—Associated Press

