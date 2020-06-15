San Francisco Enters New Reopening Phase, Allowing Indoor Retail and Outdoor Gatherings

Shopping malls are welcoming back customers, while summer camps, outdoor exercise classes and religious services are getting back in gear Monday as San Francisco enters the next phase of reopening, which it has dubbed “Phase 2B.”

The following activities are allowed again, with modifications for social distancing:

Indoor retail with 50% capacity limits (enclosed malls require approved plans)

Non-emergency medical appointments

Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12

Outdoor exercise classes with up to 12 people, with social distancing

Social gatherings held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing

Religious services and ceremonies held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing

Indoor household services like house cleaning and cooking

Outdoor dining, with modifications for social distancing, was allowed to begin last Friday, June 12.

Professional sports games may also now resume in San Francisco, for broadcast only and without in-person spectators. And while most offices and all manufacturing, warehouse and logistics operations may now resume, people who can work at home should continue to do so.

Other counties in California have already entered similar phases of reopening, but Bay Area public health officials have opted to pursue a slower timeline for reopening. Alameda County has said it will enter a similar stage of reopening this Friday, June 19.

You can read San Francisco’s announcement here.