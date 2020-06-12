KQED is a proud member of
SF Dedicates Soda Tax Funds to Food Relief for Residents Hit Hard by COVID-19

San Francisco leaders announced Friday that $1.65 million raised by the city's tax on sugary beverages will be used to help fund food distribution to communities hit especially hard by COVID-19.

The program will provide funds for the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market to purchase food for community organizations that have been distributing meals, including the Bayview Senior Center and the San Francisco African American Faith Based Coalition. Funds will also go to the San Francisco Unified School District, which has been distributing meals to students' families.

"The SF Soda Tax was designed to make San Francisco a healthier place for everyone," said Joi Jackson-Morgan and Dr. Jonathan Butler, co-chairs of the advisory committee that makes funding recommendations, in a press release. "We know that the measures we are taking to combat COVID-19, such as sheltering-in-place, mean that many of our neighbors are losing their income and ability to purchase food. We need to bridge this gap immediately."

City officials, including Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Malia Cohen, a former supervisor and chair of the state's Board of Equalization, said the program is specifically aimed to support the city's vulnerable low-income residents, seniors and undocumented immigrants, with a focus on the Bayview and Mission neighborhoods. This use of soda tax funds began in May.

The soda tax, approved by voters in 2016, levies a one cent per ounce fee on merchants who sell soda and other drinks that have added sugar. The tax also supports fresh food vouchers, school nutrition programs and physical activity programs.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Post Protest: Get Tested!

Public health officials are advising people who participated in protests to take precautions afterward to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But there is some disagreement about whether some steps go too far.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised anyone who attended a protest to self-quarantine at home for two weeks afterward and monitor themselves for symptoms.

That “seems to me to be kind of an extreme cost for exercising constitutional rights,” said George Rutherford, an infectious disease physician at UCSF.

It’s more important that people get tested, he says.

“That way we'll actually find people who are infected rather than having hundreds of thousands of people self quarantining on the chance that they may have been exposed and may become infected,” he said.

The CDC is recommending everyone who’s been to a protest to get tested. It’s best to wait about seven days after protesting to get the most accurate results, Rutherford says.

— April Dembosky (adembosky)

California OKs Movie Theaters to Reopen With Limited Seats

California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.

The guidance adds movie theaters to a long list of other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order. Restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores have already reopened in many counties.

Soon that reopening will expand vastly in counties that can meet certain metrics, including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities. Other entertainment venues that can reopen later include bowling alleys, mini golf courses and arcades.

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems, designate arrival times and designating certain seats that people can use so that moviegoers can maintain 6 feet (2 meters) of distance from other groups. Patrons should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theater or buying concessions, the state guidance says.

The state also suggests theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.

Meanwhile, California is also allowing film, music and television production to resume, subject to labor agreements. Film, television and commercial production make up a significant amount of the Los Angeles economy.

—Associated Press

San Francisco Allows Outdoor Restaurant Dining Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, June 12, San Francisco will allow sit-down dining in outdoor restaurant spaces, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday.

Restaurants can apply to use parts of outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, parking lanes or streets, and public parks or plazas for outdoor seating through a permitting program the city has dubbed the Shared Spaces Program.

Diners can enter a restaurant's indoor space to use the restroom or to place an order, but must otherwise remain outside, according to the order. Customers must also wear a face mask whenever they are not seated at their table.

"We are making progress in building the new environment where we are gradually reopening," said city Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax in a statement. "The next step of outdoor dining will rely on both restaurants and customers doing their part to take proper precautions."

The reopening of outdoor restaurants is part of the city's plan to gradually ease shelter-in-place restrictions over several months.

Additional details and requirements for restaurants are expected to be released on Friday.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Yosemite Open to Public Again Starting Thursday

Yosemite National Park is officially reopening to the public at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, after almost three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a temporary measure to manage numbers inside the park, anyone wishing to visit just for the day must purchase a pass online first, or be turned away upon arrival.

Day use vehicle reservations will go on sale through recreation.gov beginning 7 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 9. The park anticipates that reservations will go quickly, and is advising would-be visitors to be logged in and ready to get a reservation promptly at 7 a.m. People with proof of overnight reservations at hotels or campgrounds inside the park will be able to enter without buying a ticket ahead of time.

Visitors seeking wilderness permits can apply for one online by lottery two weeks in advance. Only 40% of permits — which would normally be offered on a first-come, first-served basis — are available. (Access to the Yosemite Wilderness was reopened to people with existing wilderness or Half Dome permits last week, on Friday, June 5.)

Several areas of Yosemite National Park, including popular trails, will be subject to modified opening or closed entirely. You can find the full list here. For more on how Yosemite will look and feel different to visitors, read KQED Science's story here.

— Carly Severn (@teacupinthebay)

Alameda County Allows 'Social Bubbles,' Child Care Programs, As COVID-19 Deaths Top 100

In a further loosening of its shelter-in-place restrictions, Alameda County will begin allowing "social bubbles" — small outdoor gatherings of up to 12 people from different households, county health officials announced Friday. The new order also gives child care providers the green light to resume services for all children, not just those of essential workers.

The relaxed restrictions, which take effect Monday, June 8, and align with those of the city of Berkeley (which has it's own public health department), also allow youth extra curricular activities to resume under certain conditions, as well as career internship and pathways programs. Libraries can also reopen for curbside pickup of books and other media, as can certain businesses that involve limited person-to-person contact, including appliance repair and pet grooming services.

Officials said a "social bubble" should be maintained for a minimum of three weeks, with participation restricted to only one bubble at a time, with participants "strongly encouraged" to continue following social distancing practices and wearing face coverings whenever possible.

The new guidelines were announced as Alameda County reached a grim milestone Friday, topping 100 COVID-19 deaths. Over the last week, the county averaged 75 new cases per day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,725 — the most of any Bay Area county.

"As we move forward in Stage 2 of the reopening plan, we increase the level of exposure to infection among Alameda County residents," Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer for Alameda County, said in a statement. "This is still a highly contagious virus and medically fragile residents and our disproportionally impacted communities are still at high risk for this disease."

Officials also said outdoor museums and restaurant dining, religious services and other outdoor activities (like fitness classes) will resume in phases in upcoming relaxations of shelter-in-place restrictions.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

SF Tennis Courts Reopen Saturday

Tennis, anyone?

San Francisco public tennis courts will reopen Saturday, June 6, with online reservations now available, the city's Recreation and Parks Department announced.

But like everything else these days, some of the new rules will be a tad funky. Here's the deal:

  • Singles tennis involving two people is allowed, provided they only touch their own tennis balls.
  • Doubles tennis (four people) is permitted only if all players are members of the same household or living unit.
  • No other sports are allowed, including pickleball (sorry folks).
  • Only active players are allowed on the court — no spectators.
  • Players must bring their own sanitizer to use after touching surfaces and to clean any seating areas, and must provide their own water to drink.
  • When players arrive and wait to play, they must wear masks and maintain 6 feet of separation at all times.
  • Players have to mark their tennis balls with clear and unique markings and use at least six balls (two cans). If a ball from another court needs to be returned, a player has to roll or hit the ball with a racket back to the other player without touching the ball in any way.

More information on the new tennis rules can be found here.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

