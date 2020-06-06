Alameda County Allows 'Social Bubbles,' Child Care Programs, As COVID-19 Deaths Top 100

In a further loosening of its shelter-in-place restrictions, Alameda County will begin allowing "social bubbles" — small outdoor gatherings of up to 12 people from different households, county health officials announced Friday. The new order also gives child care providers the green light to resume services for all children, not just those of essential workers.

The relaxed restrictions, which take effect Monday, June 8, and align with those of the city of Berkeley (which has it's own public health department), also allow youth extra curricular activities to resume under certain conditions, as well as career internship and pathways programs. Libraries can also reopen for curbside pickup of books and other media, as can certain businesses that involve limited person-to-person contact, including appliance repair and pet grooming services.

Officials said a "social bubble" should be maintained for a minimum of three weeks, with participation restricted to only one bubble at a time, with participants "strongly encouraged" to continue following social distancing practices and wearing face coverings whenever possible.

The new guidelines were announced as Alameda County reached a grim milestone Friday, topping 100 COVID-19 deaths. Over the last week, the county averaged 75 new cases per day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,725 — the most of any Bay Area county.

"As we move forward in Stage 2 of the reopening plan, we increase the level of exposure to infection among Alameda County residents," Dr. Erica Pan, Health Officer for Alameda County, said in a statement. "This is still a highly contagious virus and medically fragile residents and our disproportionally impacted communities are still at high risk for this disease."

Officials also said outdoor museums and restaurant dining, religious services and other outdoor activities (like fitness classes) will resume in phases in upcoming relaxations of shelter-in-place restrictions.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)