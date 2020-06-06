SF Tennis Courts Reopen Saturday

Tennis, anyone?
San Francisco public tennis courts will reopen Saturday, June 6, with online reservations now available, the city's Recreation and Parks Department announced.
But like everything else these days, some of the new rules will be a tad funky. Here's the deal:
- Singles tennis involving two people is allowed, provided they only touch their own tennis balls
- Doubles tennis (four people) is permitted only if all players are members of the same household or living unit.
- No other sports are allowed, including pickleball (sorry folks).
- Only active players are allowed on the court — no spectators.
- Players must bring their own sanitizer to use after touching surfaces and to clean any seating areas, and must provide their own water to drink.
- When players arrive and wait to play, they must wear masks and maintain 6 feet of separation at all times.
- Players have to mark their tennis balls with clear and unique markings and use at least six balls (two cans). If a ball from another court needs to be returned, a player has to roll or hit the ball with a racket back to the other player, without touching the ball in any way.
More information on the new tennis rules can be found here.
— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)