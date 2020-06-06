KQED is a proud member of
Marin County Gives Green Light to Religious, Cultural Ceremonies, With Restrictions

Religious and cultural ceremonies in Marin County can now resume, with some modifications, county health officials announced Friday.

Under the public health order guidelines, services can be held for groups of less than 100 people, with participants expected to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. The order also includes guidance for signage and seating, restroom access and sanitation procedures, among other requirements.

“We’re continuing to slowly build back,” Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, said in a statement. “We can only do this safely if we all take the personal steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Friday's easing of restrictions is the latest in the county's incremental efforts to move deeper into Phase 2 of reopening under the state's shelter-in-place order. On June 1, the county allowed for the reopening of outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining, curbside library services, child care facilities and summer camps.

Friday's guidelines from Marin Health and Human Services also allow for the reopening of charter boat operators and the limited use of swimming pools and dog parks. County health officials also announced expanded guidelines for outdoor recreational businesses and released guidance for peaceful public protests.

Businesses and organizations preparing to reopen have to submit a plan detailing how they will safely resume operations.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

SF Tennis Courts Reopen Saturday

Tennis, anyone?

San Francisco public tennis courts will reopen Saturday, June 6, with online reservations now available, the city's Recreation and Parks Department announced.

But like everything else these days, some of the new rules will be a tad funky. Here's the deal:

  • Singles tennis involving two people is allowed, provided they only touch their own tennis balls
  • Doubles tennis (four people) is permitted only if all players are members of the same household or living unit.
  • No other sports are allowed, including pickleball (sorry folks).
  • Only active players are allowed on the court — no spectators.
  • Players must bring their own sanitizer to use after touching surfaces and to clean any seating areas, and must provide their own water to drink.
  • When players arrive and wait to play, they must wear masks and maintain 6 feet of separation at all times.
  • Players have to mark their tennis balls with clear and unique markings and use at least six balls (two cans). If a ball from another court needs to be returned, a player has to roll or hit the ball with a racket back to the other player, without touching the ball in any way.

More information on the new tennis rules can be found here.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

California to Allow Schools, Gyms and Bars to Reopen Next Week

California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications starting next Friday.

The state will release guidance today for counties to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other businesses included in the guidance. The state's guidance will also include rules on hotels, casinos, museums, zoos and aquariums and the resumption of music, film and television production.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of “Phase 3.” Nail salons will not be included in the list, Ghaly said.

When students return to classrooms, things could look vastly different. In addition to requirements for physical distancing, the state plans to supply every school and child care center with no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for every teacher, cloth face coverings for staff and students and tight-fitting N95 masks for health care professionals in schools.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restaurants, hair salons, churches and retail stores with modifications.

Read the full Associated Press story online here.

California Again Extends Major Contract for Protective Masks

California is giving a Chinese manufacturer it contracted with to produce hundreds of millions of protective masks one more week to get federal certification after the company twice missed the deadline.

The state signed a nearly $1 billion agreement in April with BYD, a Chinese company with Los Angeles-area offices, to deliver 200 million protective masks per month. They were set to start arriving in May. But the company has twice failed to get certification from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for its N95 masks, the tight-fitting respirators used by health care professionals. To date, none have been supplied to the state.

Following the latest missed deadline — on May 31 — the state could have sought a refund on roughly a quarter-billion dollars it had paid up front. But officials on Friday amended the contract to give the company until June 12, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

It's the latest twist for a deal Gov. Gavin Newsom announced with fanfare on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show in early April before his administration had finalized the deal.

In an unusual move, the state paid nearly half a billion dollars — half the deal’s total cost — upfront. BYD refunded half of that amount in May after failing to meet its first certification deadline.

The state still casts the contract as a success because it has received more than 90 million looser-fitting surgical masks from BYD, which have been distributed to local governments, schools and essential workers, Ferguson said. Newsom has repeatedly said taxpayers won't lose money on the contract because the state can get refunded back if the deal collapses.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Oakland Expands 'Slow Streets' Program

The city of Oakland added four more intersections to its "slow streets" program Friday, allowing residents to physically distance themselves while accessing essential services or going out for walks, runs and bike rides.

Traffic safety installations were added at the intersections of San Pablo Avenue and Myrtle Street, 73rd and Garfield avenues, Bancroft Avenue and Church Street and Bancroft and 73rd avenues.

At the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Myrtle Street, the city added cones at the corners to allow for wider turning, permanent two-way crosswalk signage on the median and cones along San Pablo Avenue to close one lane at the intersection's crosswalk.

At the other three intersections, located at the Eastmont Mall, the city disabled crosswalk push buttons to reduce access to high-touch surfaces that could serve as vectors to spread the virus.

Oakland began its slow streets initiative in early April, promising a total of 74 miles of car-free streets, and has since added more than 20 miles of temporary lane and road closures throughout the city to allow residents to maintain their distance from each other and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The city may continue expanding street closures under the program into the summer. A full map of affected streets can be found here.

— Bay City News

Sonoma County to Begin Antibody Testing

Sonoma County officials have announced that starting Saturday, June 6, the county will begin testing certain individuals for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Testing will initially target first responders, including paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters, as well as county residents who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and their household members.

The county will conduct tests at the public health lab in Santa Rosa, with plans to expand to select hospitals and health centers.

While PCR swab tests reveal if someone currently has the virus, antibody tests can show who has previously been infected, including those who were asymptomatic or weren't able to get tested. Health departments can use the data to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

In a statement, the county said, "Data from the antibody testing will be used to evaluate the county’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help inform decisions around reopening. This testing is not for the general public and is being done for surveillance purposes."

The county says it will run approximately 110 antibody tests per day and hopes to test 3,500 people within the next four weeks.

Tests will be free and people can expect results within two weeks.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Newsom Says Protests May Lead to Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he’s concerned about the increased spread of coronavirus as thousands of people in large groups gather across California to protest police violence.

The state, he added, should prepare for higher rates of positive tests because of both the demonstrations and the continued reopening of businesses.

“If you’re not (concerned), you’re not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease,” he said during a visit to Stockton, where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss systemic racism and injustices. Newsom added he’s particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths from the virus among black Californians.

Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, though Newsom hasn’t announced any new easing of restrictions for businesses this week.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restaurants, nail salons, churches and other businesses with restrictions. But highly anticipated guidance on schools has not been released, nor have details on the resumption of professional sports.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the state is in a “range of stability” on cases and hospitalizations and is “working hard” on more guidance, and acknowledged it will be weeks before the effects of the protest on public health are fully known.

Ghaly highlighted the “importance of the freedom and liberty to protest” but added, “it does create infectious disease concern that we weren’t contending with before.”

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

