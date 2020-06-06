Marin County Gives Green Light to Religious, Cultural Ceremonies, With Restrictions

Religious and cultural ceremonies in Marin County can now resume, with some modifications, county health officials announced Friday.

Under the public health order guidelines, services can be held for groups of less than 100 people, with participants expected to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. The order also includes guidance for signage and seating, restroom access and sanitation procedures, among other requirements.

“We’re continuing to slowly build back,” Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, said in a statement. “We can only do this safely if we all take the personal steps to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Friday's easing of restrictions is the latest in the county's incremental efforts to move deeper into Phase 2 of reopening under the state's shelter-in-place order. On June 1, the county allowed for the reopening of outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining, curbside library services, child care facilities and summer camps.

Friday's guidelines from Marin Health and Human Services also allow for the reopening of charter boat operators and the limited use of swimming pools and dog parks. County health officials also announced expanded guidelines for outdoor recreational businesses and released guidance for peaceful public protests.

Businesses and organizations preparing to reopen have to submit a plan detailing how they will safely resume operations.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)