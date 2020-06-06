California to Allow Schools, Gyms and Bars to Reopen Next Week

California will allow schools, day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications starting next Friday.

The state will release guidance today for counties to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other businesses included in the guidance. The state's guidance will also include rules on hotels, casinos, museums, zoos and aquariums and the resumption of music, film and television production.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of “Phase 3.” Nail salons will not be included in the list, Ghaly said.

When students return to classrooms, things could look vastly different. In addition to requirements for physical distancing, the state plans to supply every school and child care center with no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for every teacher, cloth face coverings for staff and students and tight-fitting N95 masks for health care professionals in schools.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restaurants, hair salons, churches and retail stores with modifications.

Read the full Associated Press story online here.