Newsom Says Protests May Lead to Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he’s concerned about the increased spread of coronavirus as thousands of people in large groups gather across California to protest police violence.

The state, he added, should prepare for higher rates of positive tests because of both the demonstrations and the continued reopening of businesses.

“If you’re not (concerned), you’re not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease,” he said during a visit to Stockton, where he met with Mayor Michael Tubbs and business owners to discuss systemic racism and injustices. Newsom added he’s particularly concerned about the disproportionate deaths from the virus among black Californians.

Still, California has no plans to halt its reopening efforts, though Newsom hasn’t announced any new easing of restrictions for businesses this week.

California has already allowed most counties to reopen restaurants, nail salons, churches and other businesses with restrictions. But highly anticipated guidance on schools has not been released, nor have details on the resumption of professional sports.

Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said the state is in a “range of stability” on cases and hospitalizations and is “working hard” on more guidance, and acknowledged it will be weeks before the effects of the protest on public health are fully known.

Ghaly highlighted the “importance of the freedom and liberty to protest” but added, “it does create infectious disease concern that we weren’t contending with before.”

