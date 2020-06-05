San Mateo County to Revise Shelter Order, Allow for Outdoor Dining

San Mateo County public health officials have revised shelter-in-place rules to allow for outdoor dining, charter boats and for funerals to resume there this week.

According to the new order, restaurants that have been closed since the shelter-in-place order took effect will be allowed to open for outdoor dining, so long as "all equipment, plumbing and ventilation systems are operational." A supervisor or employee must also be designated to maintain health, safety and proper social distancing protocols — and must be on-site during all open hours.

Additionally, tables must be set up more than 6 feet apart, and patrons are required to wear face coverings, except when seated at a table.

Charter boats will be allowed to operate, so long as 6 feet of distance can be maintained at all times between all passengers. The passengers on the boat "must not shake hands, share food or drinks, or engage in any physical contact with each other or with the captain and crew."

Outdoor funerals can be conducted with 25 people or fewer, while indoor funerals will be allowed with 10 people or fewer.