'Slow Streets' Coming to the Presidio

The Presidio will close off certain roads from June 8 - 30 in order to create a safe space for running, cycling, walking and other recreational activities, according to a Wednesday notice from the Presidio Trust. Some roads will remain open, but with vehicle access restricted to residents, tenants, deliveries and emergency vehicles.

The program was originally slated to begin this weekend, but the start date was pushed to Monday, June 8 to give organizers more time to prepare.

The Presidio "Slow Streets" initiative is a companion to San Francisco's effort to close off streets to traffic and allow more room for San Francisco residents to recreate while maintaining social distancing. It replaces the Presidio Loop pilot closures that began in May.

Street closures will be observed 24/7 for the duration of the initiative. Check the website for the most up-to-date information, as routes may be adjusted throughout the month.

— Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)