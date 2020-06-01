June Rent Is Due, But COVID-19 Protections Are Still In Place For Many

California's businesses and activities are slowly starting to open, but many renters in the Bay Area — and across the state — are still having trouble paying rent for June after being financially impacted by the coronavirus and resulting regional shelter-in-place orders. In response, some cities and counties are extended eviction moratoriums.

For renters in Alameda, Solano and Sonoma counties, eviction moratoriums remain in place up up to 90 days after California's state of emergency ends. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in early March and hasn't yet announced when it will end.

The story is different in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, where the moratoriums end later this month on June 30th. Newsom issued an executive order last week, which protects renters who missed payments due to sickness or job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, in several cases, renters must provide documented evidence to qualify.

