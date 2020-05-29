Sonoma Sheriff Will Enforce County Health Orders After All

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Sonoma County Sheriff-Coroner Mark Essick told residents he could no longer continue to enforce the county's shelter-in-place order without further explanation from county health officials.

But in a call with KQED on Friday, Essick said he had "productive" conversations with Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase and the Board of Supervisors, and said they'd agreed to share information and increase their communication.

Essick said his office would be enforcing the stay-at-home order "exactly as we have been," and evaluating enforcement on a case-by-case basis.

So far, Essick said there have only been 13 citations for violating the county's order and 19 warnings issued since it went into effect in March.

