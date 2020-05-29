KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Family of man who died of COVID-19 after Grand Princess cruise sues Carnival, PrincessNewsom gives emotional response to Floyd killing, talks reopening UCSF expands testing study to three neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemicDraft plan details how state will reopen schools, districts balk at costsCalifornia politicians won’t get pay increase for the first time in yearsSome US census offices reopening this weekCalifornia representatives call for food bank program to be included in relief bill
More timeline

Family of Man Who Died of COVID-19 After Grand Princess Cruise Sues Carnival, Princess

Two family members of a man who died of COVID-19 are suing Carnival and Princess Cruises for allegedly concealing information about an outbreak on board.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ronald Wong, who boarded the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2020 for a trip to Hawaii with his wife, Eva, in celebration his 64th birthday.

"Unbeknownst to Eva and Ronald when they boarded, the cruise ship had been infected with the coronavirus," said lawyer Nanci Nishimura, who filed the suit. "What they also didn't know? That there were 62 other passengers from the previous Mexico cruise and the 1,000 crew members who were also exposed to the coronavirus onboard the Hawaii cruise."

The complaint alleges that Carnival and Princesses Cruises staff were aware of the potential infection on board, and allowed them to board anyway.

"They knew what was going on," said Nishimura. "It was spreading already, it was worldwide already. It didn't need a special label like 'pandemic.' These people knew and they also knew from prior experience that a cruise ship is like a petri dish."

Sponsored

The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, is seeking damages for negligence, wrongful death and a survival action.

Princess Cruises would not comment on pending litigation.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Addresses Floyd Killing, Counties Reopening

During his briefing on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered an emotional response to the killing of George Floyd, and continuing protests in Minneapolis and around the country. Floyd was killed on May 25 by a police officer who has now been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

Newsom choked back tears as he shared his children’s reactions to posts on social media about Floyd's death. In anticipation of possible protests over the weekend, the governor urged Californians to express themselves “thoughtfully and gently, but forcefully.”

Turning to the pandemic, the governor repeatedly stressed that although state officials have issued guidance on how California should reopen, the pace of reopening will be determined by officials at the local level.

“We put out the how, counties decide when,” said Newsom.

Newsom also said that 1.8 million people in California have been tested for the coronavirus so far, adding that the state has gone from performing around 2,000 tests a day, to over 50,000.

Sponsored

The governor gave a breakdown of positive cases and deaths by race, showing that 54.6% of cases, and 38.5% of deaths, were among Latino residents, while Latinos make up 38.9% of California's population, according to state data.

— Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)

Top of timeline ↑

UCSF Expands Testing Study to Bayview, Sunnydale, Visitacion Valley

UCSF will begin providing COVID-19 testing to three areas in San Francisco that have been hard hit by the pandemic, the university said Thursday.

Testing will be made available in the Bayview, Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods as part of a partnership between UCSF, San Francisco and the state of California.

Residents in these areas have been "disproportionately affected by higher rates of contraction and spread of COVID-19," and have seen existing issues, like homelessness, unemployment and food access exacerbated by the pandemic, the university said in a press release.

As with previous research conducted by UCSF in San Francisco's Mission District, the new study will seek to understand the local impacts of the virus.

Testing in the Bayview will take place over this weekend, May 30-31, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at the Leola M. Havard Early Education School.

Sponsored

Testing for Sunnydale and Visitacion Valley will be held on June 1-2 at Herz Playground in McLaren Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal, according to UCSF, is to test 800 individuals over the four-day period.

A separate effort to test homeless individuals in the Bayview neighborhood is also underway. Those tests will take place on June 6-7 at a location to be determined.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

Draft Plan Details How State Will Reopen Schools, Districts Balk at Costs

A draft plan of how Gov. Gavin Newsom expects schools to reopen safely in the coming school year is being met with skepticism from districts across the state, which are facing deep budget cuts.

The details of the plan, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and EdSource, show the state giving significant leeway to individual districts to work in tandem with their public health departments on what best safety practices would be. However, recommendations include students and teachers wearing masks, hand washing stations, staggering student arrival times and the spacing of students from each other and teachers in classrooms both inside and outside.

Demetrio Gonzalez, president of the United Teachers of Richmond, questioned how following the governor's directives would be possible, given looming budget cuts.

"How can we have an open schools with decreased class sizes, with new schedules, with more technology, when actually the state is proposing cuts for education and for districts like ours?" Gonzalez asked. "We're already facing a deficit and constraints in the budget."

Teachers unions have expressed concern about teacher safety if schools reopen, especially if they're expected to take on the role of nurses in administering temperature checks — something that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has said would be needed.

Sponsored

The Los Angeles Unified School District has said it will not consider reopening school campuses without additional resources to ensure safety, including "a robust system of COVID-19 tracing and contact tracing." The district currently serves 825,000 students.

The California Department of Education said it would release guidelines for schools soon. The governor's office has said the plan is a draft and is not final.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Top of timeline ↑

California Politicians Won’t Get Pay Increase For the First Time in Years

California state lawmakers and other top elected officials won't be getting a pay increase for the first time in five years as the state faces a major budget deficit and mass unemployment induced by the coronavirus.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission, a public board that sets salaries for public officials, voted unanimously Thursday to keep officials’ pay flat for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Gov. Gavin Newsom will make nearly $210,000. State legislators will continue to collect nearly $115,000 a year while top officials such as the lieutenant governor will make $157,000 and the attorney general will take in roughly $182,000.

The flat salaries for elected officials follow a proposal by the governor to slash pay for state government workers by 10% due to the new recession. Newsom previously said he would take the pay cut, too.

Some members of the commission said an increase or decrease would not make a drastic dent in the state's fiscal situation.

“Our economic state wouldn’t necessarily be impacted by the decision we make here today," said commission member Nichole Rice before the vote.

Sponsored

Lawmakers are grappling over a $54.3 billion budget deficit due to the pandemic's economic devastation. Newsom has proposed cutting billions from public education if the federal government does not kick in support.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Top of timeline ↑

Five Bay Area Census Offices Start Reopening This Week

The U.S. Census Bureau is starting to reopen some of its field offices in California in order to reach homes without regular mailing addresses, census officials reported this week.

On Monday, 13 of the state's 30 Area Census Offices began to incrementally restart operations after being closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Reopening does not mean operations immediately begin everywhere, it means the offices are open to staff and on-boarding and training of census takers can begin," Census Bureau spokesman Josh Green said in an email.

There are five Bay Area offices reopening this week in Santa Rosa, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Concord. The Santa Rosa office covers all northern coastal counties up to the Oregon border, Green said.

All Area Census Offices nationwide, including those in Oakland and San Francisco, are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Sponsored

The offices were opened about a week earlier than the planned reopening of all Area Census Offices because they are responsible for households identified as not having regular mailing addresses by the bureau's "Update Leave" operation.

Census officials will physically drop off questionnaire packets at these homes in the coming weeks.

Many of the bureau's schedules have been adjusted due to the pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place and social distancing directives. For example, the self-response period — during which people are encouraged to fill out the paper census questionnaire or complete the form online or over the phone — was originally scheduled to end on July 31 but has been extended through the end of October.

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

California Representatives Urge Expansion of Farm to Family Program

U.S. Reps. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, and Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, are calling for an expansion of the Farm to Food Bank program to alleviate food insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic. The program, known as Farm to Family in California, reimburses farmers who donate surplus agricultural products to food banks.

The HEROES Act, a coronavirus relief bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, currently includes a provision that would increase funding for the program by $25 million. That funding could be used to cover the costs of harvesting, processing, packaging and transporting farm commodities donated to food banks. The representatives are urging their Senate colleagues to keep this increased funding in the final version of the relief bill.

A recent study by the Brookings Institution found that by the end of April, more than one in five households in America was food insecure. The rate was higher among families with children 12 and younger, according to the report.

During a press call on Thursday, Lieu pointed to farmers who reported plowing over crops and dumping millions of gallons of milk per day after restaurants closed or cut back on operations due to shelter-in-place orders.

“It seems completely unreasonable that you have farmers having destroyed crops, and families going food insecure, when you could fix much of that problem by giving this food to food banks,” Lieu said.

Sponsored

— Alexandra Hall (@chalexhall)

Top of timeline ↑